Hyundai Drivers "Unlock Better" With All-New 2021 Elantra

"The 2021 Elantra is the sleekest, most tech-forward and fully integrated Elantra ever. It was important for us to mirror that redesign with partnerships and technologies that unlock better experiences for our drivers," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America.

Elantra's Advanced Technologies in National TV Spots

In two national TV ads, Hyundai is highlighting some of Elantra's segment-leading technologies. In the 30-second ad, "Date," the BTS hit song, "Dynamite," is the soundtrack for the spot that demonstrates how Dynamic Voice Recognition can help drivers in unexpected ways. "Buried," another 30-second spot, finds Elantra owners in real need of the vehicle's Digital Key. The ads will run in national broadcast, including during NBC's Sunday Night Football.

Music and Video Gaming Streaming Integrations

Hyundai is unlocking better experiences in live music and gaming. Hyundai and LiveXLive (NASDAQ: LIVX) are creating a streaming concert series celebrating independent music venues and showcasing rising talent. There will be four streaming concerts in Los Angeles that will feature video content shot in the Elantra leading into the show. In a first for an automotive brand, Hyundai will also utilize the gaming livestream platform Mobcrush to deliver Elantra messaging through its first to market, high impact Live Sponsored Breaks and gamer live reads.

Elantra Insider & Augmented Reality

Hyundai believes that better technology makes for a better shopping experience. With Elantra Insider, available on HyundaiUSA.com, interested buyers can unlock exclusive early access to Elantra before it hits dealerships. That includes Showroom Live walkarounds with designers and technology experts; options to pre-configure their desired Elantra; and vehicle availability tracking alerts. A mobile device Augmented Reality visualizer can also virtually bring Elantra to life in a customer's own driveway.

The 2021 Elantra marketing program was produced by Hyundai's agency of record, INNOCEAN USA.

