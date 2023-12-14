Hyundai Electrifies in Thailand with Grand Opening of New IONIQ Lab

  • Hyundai Motor Company to lead the EV revolution in Thailand with the opening of the IONIQ Lab at True Digital Park in Bangkok
  • IONIQ Lab to showcase Hyundai's global leadership and expertise in EVs while fostering creativity and collaboration in Thailand
  • Visitors to experience Hyundai's award-winning IONIQ 5, the high-performance IONIQ 5 N and the future of electric mobility

BANGKOK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company to lead the electric vehicle (EV) revolution in Thailand with the opening of the IONIQ Lab at True Digital Park in Bangkok. The arrival of the new facility marks a significant milestone for Hyundai and its award-winning IONIQ 5, showcasing the company's steadfast commitment to achieving a greener future through sustainable innovation in Thailand and around the world.

With an emphasis on innovation and sustainability, IONIQ Lab will showcase Hyundai's global leadership and expertise in vehicle electrification while fostering creativity and collaboration through its local branch, Hyundai Mobility Thailand. The space will bring together diverse perspectives from around the globe to provide insights on trends and technology. 

Mr. Jae Gyou Chung, Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Mobility Thailand Company, said, "IONIQ Lab starts another exciting chapter in the journey of the IONIQ brand, following the successful launch of IONIQ 5 in Thailand. We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to contribute to a brighter future without compromise.

IONIQ Lab will serve as a hub for innovation, and sustainability. Combining these two elements in one place showcases the country's dedication to shaping the future of mobility. IONIQ Lab is designed to play an important role of the 'Pioneer Playground' — a modern center that aims to foster freedom of mobility, connectivity, safety and environmental conservation. The facility provides a dynamic space for exploring IONIQ's intuitive technologies and products."

The investment in the IONIQ Lab in Thailand reflects our belief in the country's strategic importance to Hyundai's ASEAN strategy, delivering exceptional services and products to forge a sustainable future. It underscores our commitment to enhancing the experiences of our Thai customers with every expectation surpassed. Hyundai is not just embracing the future with electric vehicles; they are also exploring their identity and getting ready to share incredible stories at the IONIQ Lab, offering our customers a unique space to experience Hyundai Mobility's electric vehicle technology.

More information about Hyundai Mobility Thailand can be found at: https://www.hyundai.com/th/th

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

