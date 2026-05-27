Hyundai Fuels Future Innovation as an Official Sponsor of the 2026 National Science Olympiad Tournament at University of Southern California

Hyundai sponsored the 2026 National Science Olympiad Tournament at USC, supporting over 2,000 students in STEM from across the United States

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America announced it was an official sponsor of the 2026 National Science Olympiad Tournament, which took place at the University of Southern California (USC), reaffirming the company's commitment to advancing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and supporting the next generation of innovators.

Students showcase their engineering project for the 2026 National Science Olympiad Tournament at USC in Los Angeles on May 24, 2026. (Photo/Hyundai)

"Hyundai is proud to support the 2026 National Science Olympiad Tournament and the students who represent the future of innovation," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America. "Through Hyundai Hope, we're committed to strengthening access to STEM education and supporting programs that inspire curiosity, creativity, and achievement at a national scale."

Supporting a Premier National STEM Competition: Hyundai was an official sponsor of the 2026 National Science Olympiad Tournament, one of the nation's most distinguished academic competitions for middle and high school students in STEM.

Hyundai was an official sponsor of the 2026 National Science Olympiad Tournament, one of the nation's most distinguished academic competitions for middle and high school students in STEM. Elevating Opportunities for Students Nationwide: The tournament brought together top-performing students from across the country to compete in rigorous, team-based events designed to challenge their knowledge, creativity, and problem-solving skills.

About the 2026 National Science Olympiad Tournament

The 2026 National Science Olympiad Tournament, hosted by USC, represented the highest level of science competition for middle and high school students across the nation, while also featuring Science Olympiad's Global Ambassador Team from Japan, bringing together more than 2,000 student competitors to Los Angeles. The tournament featured a series of team-based events that challenged students in various scientific disciplines, including biology, chemistry, physics, engineering, and earth science. These hands-on, inquiry-based events encouraged problem-solving, innovation, and collaboration. The goal was to not only offer an exciting STEM experience, but also to foster a sense of belonging where teammates feel like a family and part of a larger community of competitors nationwide, allowing students to showcase their skills in an exciting and supportive environment.

This sponsorship is part of Hyundai Hope, Hyundai Motor America's corporate social responsibility initiative focused on education, health, safety, and sustainability. By investing in nationally recognized programs like the National Science Olympiad Tournament, Hyundai continues to support scalable, high‑impact initiatives that strengthen STEM education and empower young learners across the country.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is the corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the well-being of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time, talent, and resources to nonprofit organizations that support health, safety, education, and sustainability, fostering positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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