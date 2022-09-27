HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS ANNOUNCES 2022 GRANT AWARD WINNERS

During National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Hyundai Hope On Wheels to Present 75 Research and Programmatic Grants Totaling $15 Million

This Year's $15 million in Research and Programmatic Grants Brings the Organization's Lifetime Donation Total to $200 Million

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers, today announced the 2022 winners of its annual research and programmatic grants totaling $15 million. This year, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will present a total of 75 grants to institutions across the United States that are focused on improving outcomes and treatments for children diagnosed with cancer, including 25 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants at $300,000 each, 25 Hyundai Young Investigator Grants at $200,000 each, and 25 Hyundai Impact Grants at $100,000 each.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels 2022-2024 National Youth Ambassador Oliver Foster is photographed at Children's National Hospital in Washington D.C. on September 19, 2022 (Photo/Hyundai)

"We are honored to present this year's grant winners with funds to perform their lifesaving work and continue to bring hope to the brave pediatric cancer fighters and their families across the nation," said John Guastaferro, executive director, Hyundai Hope On Wheels. "This year's theme is 'Powered by Hope,' paying homage to the children battling cancer who inspire our organization's mission and to the doctors and researchers dedicated to finding a cure for the disease. Congratulations to this year's grant award winners and we thank you for sharing in the commitment to ensure that every child battling cancer has a fighting chance."

Since its inception in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than 1,100 research grants funding critical research to help save young lives. This year marks Hyundai's 24th consecutive year in the fight against childhood cancer, making it one of the longest-running corporate social responsibility efforts in the automotive industry and a leading funder of pediatric cancer research in the country.

The Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants and the Hyundai Young Investigator Grants are awarded to eligible Children's Oncology Group (COG) member institutions through a competitive peer-reviewed process. Applications are reviewed by the Hyundai Hope On Wheels Medical Advisory Committee, which is comprised of leading pediatric oncologists from children's hospitals and research institutions nationwide. The Hyundai Impact Grants provide funding to children's hospitals for either childhood cancer research projects or programmatic initiatives such as clinical care.

This year, select grants will be officially presented during a Hyundai Hope On Wheels Handprint Ceremony, the nonprofit's signature event in which children impacted by cancer dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a Hyundai vehicle, symbolizing their fight against pediatric cancer and hope for a cure.

To view learn more about Hyundai Hope On Wheels, please visit HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org.

Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant Winners ($300,000)

Institution City State Children's Hospital Los Angeles Los Angeles CA The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University Palo Alto CA The Regents of the University of California, San Francisco San Francisco CA Children's Hospital Colorado Aurora CO Yale University New Haven CT Children's National Medical Center and Children's Research Institute Washington DC Georgetown University Washington DC Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Atlanta GA The University of Iowa Iowa City IA Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Boston MA Massachusetts General Hospital Worcester MA Children's Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota Minneapolis MN St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation St. Louis MO Atrium Health Foundation Charlotte NC Montefiore Medical Center Bronx NY New York Medical College Valhalla NY Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma, Health Sciences Center Oklahoma City OK Oregon Health & Science University Portland OR The Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine Hershey PA Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation Pittsburgh PA Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Philadelphia PA St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Memphis TN University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio San Antonio TX Baylor College of Medicine Houston TX Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center Seattle WA

Hyundai Young Investigator Grant Winners ($200,000)

Institution City State University of Alabama at Birmingham Birmingham AL University of California, San Francisco San Francisco CA The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University Palo Alto CA Children's Hospital Colorado Denver CO Yale University New Haven CT University of Florida Gainesville FL All Children's Research Institute St. Petersburg FL Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Atlanta GA The University of Chicago Chicago IL Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Boston MA Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Baltimore MD The Regents of the University of Michigan Ann Arbor MI St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation St. Louis MO University of Rochester Rochester NY Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center NY NY The Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus OH Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Philadelphia PA Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation Pittsburgh PA Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine Hershey PA Vanderbilt University Medical Center Nashville TN St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Memphis TN Children's Health - UT Southwestern Medical Center Dallas TX Baylor College of Medicine Houston TX Children's Hospital and Healthcare Services Foundation Richmond VA Seattle Children's Hospital Seattle WA

Hyundai Impact Grant Winners ($100,000)

Institution City State The Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders Birmingham AL Phoenix Children's Hospital Phoenix AZ Children's Hospital of Orange County Orange CA Rady Children's Hospital Foundation San Diego CA Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Hollywood FL Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children Orlando FL St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Tampa FL Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children Honolulu HI Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital Chicago IL Shriners Hospital for Children Springfield MA The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital Portland ME Levine Children's Hospital Charlotte NC Cure 4 the Kids Foundation Las Vegas NV Bernard & Millie Duker Children's Hospital Albany NY Roswell Park Alliance Foundation Buffalo NY Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital Cleveland OH Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Cincinnati OH Natalie Warren Bryant Cancer Center at Saint Francis Tulsa OK University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston TX El Paso Children's Hospital El Paso TX Dell Children's Medical Center Austin TX Primary Children's Hospital Salt Lake City UT Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters Norfolk VA Children's Hospital of Wisconsin Milwaukee WI Hoops Family Children's Hospital Huntington WV

Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has pledged $200 million in support of more than 1,100 childhood cancer research grants.

