Hyundai Hope On Wheels Announces Global Expansion and New Initiatives to Strengthen Impact on Pediatric Cancer at Annual Gala

Hyundai Hope On Wheels celebrated its $26 million commitment and $250 million lifetime donation total at its 26 h anniversary gala in Washington, D.C. with Hyundai and congressional leaders

The foundation announced the global expansion of Hyundai Hope On Wheels to select countries in 2025

Hyundai Hope On Wheels awarded its inaugural $3 million Endowed Chair of Pediatric Oncology Grant to Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center

Hyundai Hope On Wheels introduced its $5 million commitment to survivorship initiatives with leading institutions nationwide, including hosted its third Survivorship Summit

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers, celebrated its $26 million commitment for its 26th anniversary and lifetime giving milestone of a quarter billion dollars ($250 million) at its annual gala in Washington D.C. with Hyundai global leaders, members of congress, doctors, and researchers as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. With the theme 'Hope Lights the Way,' this year's gala event focused on the future, and the impact that research funded by Hyundai Hope On Wheels is having on developing innovative treatments to increase the number of pediatric cancer survivors.

(center) José Muñoz, President & COO of Hyundai Motor Company, and President & CEO of Hyundai Motor North America; (center right) Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America; (center left) Kevin Reilly, Vice Chair of Hyundai Hope On Wheels, and Chairman of the Hyundai Motor America National Dealer Advisory Council; Raynie Clark, Hyundai Hope On Wheels National Youth Ambassador; Emmy Cole, Hyundai Hope On Wheels National Youth Ambassador; Hyundai Hope On Wheels board of directors, representatives, and grant recipients in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 18, 2024 (Photo/Hyundai) Hyundai Hope On Wheels, Hyundai Motor America, and Hyundai dealers present Georgetown University’s Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center with inaugural Endowed Chair of Pediatric Oncology Grant in Washington D.C. on Sept. 17, 2024 (Photo/Hyundai)

"Since its inception 26 years ago, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has become one of the nation's largest supporters of pediatric cancer, helping more than 25,000 children fight cancer with more than $250 million in funding," said José Muñoz, president and global COO, Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Hyundai is passionate about hope, particularly in giving hope to kids fighting cancer. Together with our dealer partners we're proud to continue to grow Hyundai's impact and commitment to the fight against pediatric cancer and the survivorship journey. Hyundai is equally proud to expand this important initiative to markets around the world, starting next year."

Hyundai Hope On Wheels announced several new initiatives to expand its impact on childhood cancer research and support.

Global Expansion of Hyundai Hope On Wheels: Beginning in 2025, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will expand globally to several countries around the world, including Canada and Mexico .

Beginning in 2025, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will expand globally to several countries around the world, including and . Inaugural Endowed Chair of Pediatric Oncology Grant: Hyundai Hope On Wheels established the Endowed Chair of Pediatric Oncology grant, a $3 million commitment which will ensure that future generations of researchers continue into perpetuity at leading medical institutions. The inaugural grant was awarded to Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels established the Endowed Chair of Pediatric Oncology grant, a commitment which will ensure that future generations of researchers continue into perpetuity at leading medical institutions. The inaugural grant was awarded to Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Survivorship Support: Hyundai Hope On Wheels introduced a survivorship initiative that will provide over $5 million to help cancer survivors lead lives of well-being and opportunity. This year's grant recipients include: Texas Children's, Emory University /Children's Healthcare of Atlanta , Children's Cancer Cause, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, University of Chicago , Children's Hospital of Philadelphia , and University of Alabama at Birmingham . Collectively, these partners will enhance the long-term care of survivors through numerous programs, including new technologies to expand access to medical records and survivorship guidelines, and new resources to improve engagement and peer support among survivors. Hyundai Hope On Wheels hosted its third Survivorship Summit in Washington D.C. this week, bringing together experts to address the needs of children battling cancer, including during and after treatment.

"As the survival rate for young cancer patients increases, so does the need to ensure that they live well and thrive after cancer treatment," said Dr. Dan Wechsler, a long-standing member of the Hyundai Hope On Wheels Medical Advisory Committee. "Through this extraordinary commitment to supporting pediatric cancer survivorship, Hyundai Hope On Wheels recognizes the importance of the full journey before, through and after treatment, and I commend its dedication to both raising awareness of and taking action to improve the quality of life of pediatric cancer patients."

Now in its 26th year, Hyundai Hope On Wheels recently conducted a historical impact assessment. Through data collection and interviews with researchers, the assessment captured the foundation's life-saving impact in pediatric cancer. The report showed that Hyundai Hope On Wheels funding has propelled new careers in research, produced 2,000 medical research articles, and helped grantees raise over $275 million dollars in additional funding. Other assessment highlights include:

Improved outcomes for children with leukemia

New advances in pediatric brain tumor research

New national imaging guidelines

New treatments, immunotherapies, and drug development

These announcements were part of several distinct events that took place in the Washington, D.C. area in September to commemorate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, including a congressional reception at the Rayburn House Office Building and ceremonial check presentations at Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Center and Children's National Hospital, two of this year's grant recipients.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels recently announced the 2024 winners of its annual research and programmatic grants totaling $26 million. A total of 91 grants nationwide were awarded to institutions focused on improving outcomes and treatments for children with cancer, many of which were presented during official Hyundai Hope On Wheels Handprint Ceremonies across the country.

To learn more about Hyundai Hope On Wheels, please visit HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. In 2024, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will surpass a lifetime total donation of $250 million in support of more than 1,300 childhood cancer research grants to over 175 hospitals and research institutions.

SOURCE Hyundai Hope On Wheels