Hyundai Hope On Wheels Announces Its Annual Run-4-Hope 5K/10K Run-Walk Celebrating Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month Campaign

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® (HHOW), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, will host its annual Run-4-Hope 5K/10K family fun-run on Sunday, September 29th at the Fountain Valley Sports Complex, Fountain Valley, CA. This event is held in support of National Childhood Cancer Awareness month and marks the final stop of a month's long series of activities dedicated to bringing awareness to pediatric cancer. Hyundai Hope On Wheels will award $13.2 million to 52 new research grants for pediatric cancer during the month of September alone. This brings total giving to over $160 million in lifetime giving by the organization to pediatric cancer research since 1998.

Proceeds from the 2019 Hyundai Hope On Wheels Run-4-Hope 5K-10K, will benefit the Hyundai Cancer Institute at Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC). These funds will support efforts in developing innovative research and patient care programs at CHOC. Ms. Amanda Salas, multi-media personality, Los Angeles area journalist and cancer survivor, will serve as this year's Grand Marshall. Hyundai Hope On Wheels national youth ambassadors Elizabeth Blair (age 13 of Phoenix, AZ) and Carter Gates (age 14 of Colorado Springs, CO) will join the event, along with child cancer survivors from across Orange County.

"The 2019 pediatric cancer awareness campaign with Hyundai Hope On Wheels delivers on our decades-long commitment to supporting the most promising childhood cancer research throughout the nation," says Bob Nouri, Hyundai Hope On Wheels Board Member, and dealer principal at Huntington Beach Hyundai. "As a Hyundai dealer, our mission is to help children fight cancer and to bring increased awareness to the cause. It is with the endearing support from communities like Orange County and working together, that we are able to support this work."

The campaign theme for 2019 is "Every Handprint Tells A Story." Every 36 minutes a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer impacting 15,000 new, young lives each year. Childhood cancer remains the leading disease-related cause of death among children. When a child is fighting pediatric cancer, they often miss so many milestones of childhood - the first day of school, a birthday party with friends, a bike ride in the park, a musical recital, or a vacation with family. HHOW recognizes the significance of creating memories that last a lifetime and more importantly, helping children overcome their illness to continue making more of them. There are many handprints in the fight to find a cure. The Run-4-Hope 5K-10K run-walk is a way that everyone in the community can play a part.

"Hyundai is a company that is committed to making the lives of families better," says Jose Munoz, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "When a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer, it affects the entire family and his/her extended community. To us this is much more than a marketing campaign, but rather a part of our core-brand values – the care and wellbeing of our neighbors. We are extremely proud to be a partner in the fight to find more cures for pediatric cancer."

Registration is now open at https://hyundaihopeonwheels.org/run-for-hope/ . Sponsorship opportunities are also available for vendors and fund-raising race-walk teams.

For more information about Hyundai Hope On Wheels, visit www.hyundaihopeonwheels.org/ . You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at facebook.com/HyundaiHopeOnWheels , twitter.com/HopeOnWheels or Instagram.com/HyundaiHopeOnWheels .

HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing life-saving research and innovative treatments for the disease. HHOW is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, and primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $160 million toward childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

For more details on Hyundai Assurance, please visit www.HyundaiAssurance.com

Please visit our media website at www.hyundainews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook

SOURCE Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Related Links

https://hyundaihopeonwheels.org

