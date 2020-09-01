Hyundai Hope On Wheels Awards $11.2 Million To Pediatric Cancer Research And Celebrates September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® (HHOW), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, supported by Hyundai Motor America and its U.S. dealers, announces its 22nd consecutive year in the fight to end childhood cancer. September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness month and the organization announces new grant winners in efforts of finding more cures and improving care for children fighting pediatric cancer. When a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer, s/he is immediately thrust into a scary world of cancer. For a child diagnosed, the journey back to health often includes constant trips to the hospital, medical tests, surgeries, and nights spent away from all things familiar. The non-profit organization has selected 26 grant winners for pediatric cancer research and 23 institutions to receive grants for COVID-19 testing. To date, this brings Hyundai Hope On Wheels donations to just over $172 million to support the fight against pediatric cancer.

The annual September campaign theme is Every Handprint Tells A Story. Every 36 minutes a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer. There are more than 15,000 new cases of pediatric cancer diagnosed in the United States each year. Although 80% of kids with cancer can be cured, pediatric cancer remains the leading cause of death by disease among U.S. children. With its Every Handprint Tells A Story campaign, Hyundai Hope On Wheels brings together the many stakeholders – the child, families, doctors, hospitals, advocates, donors, and others – who work to identify new ways to find a cure and improve care for children battling pediatric cancer. When a child is diagnosed, it not only changes their life, but his/her family and broader communal network.

"As the board chair for Hyundai Hope On Wheels, there is no greater joy for me than to meet the faces of brave pediatric cancer fighters at children's hospitals across the nation," says Scott Fink, Board Chair and Hyundai owner, Hyundai of New Port Richey (New Port Richey, FL) and Hyundai of Wesley Chapel (Wesley Chapel, FL). "These amazing kids embody the word hope. They exemplify all that's wonderful about childhood, and they show adults the courage of facing adversity. The reality is there is nothing fun about being a kid with cancer. With Hyundai Hope On Wheels, we will continue this fight the disease, and help these children thrive and return to a happy and normal life."

Hyundai Hope On Wheels grants are awarded through a competitive peer-reviewed process. The Scholar Hope Grant and The Young Investigator grants are awarded during the month of September, exclusively to COG member institutions. This year, the organization awarded COVID-19 drive-thru testing grants to 23 sites throughout the nation. More than one-million COVID-19 tests have been completed at sites supported by the Hyundai grant.

2020 Every Handprint Tells A Story Campaign elements

The Hyundai Hope On Wheels annual September campaign, Every Handprint Tells A Story, crisscrosses the nation to increase awareness and raise awareness of pediatric cancer. Highlights of this year's campaign include:

Nationwide Virtual Grant Ceremonies to 26 new grants winners

Video stories of hope from child survivors and doctor researchers

Annual 2020 Celebration of Hope Awards, to be broadcast online on September 19 th

Interactive website experience at HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org

Social media childhood cancer survivor and doctor-researcher videos

National Media Day

And more….

2020 Hyundai Hope On Wheels Campaign Assets for (Media Use)

2020 campaign video - https://youtu.be/R1U3X2UMb9k

2020 PSA video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRu-KkOQqK8&feature=youtu.be

COVID-19 Hyundai Hope On Wheels Response video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1U3X2UMb9k&feature=youtu.be

The gold ribbon is the symbol for childhood cancer. The public is invited to help spread awareness about Hyundai Hope On Wheels and its efforts to end childhood cancer. For more information about Hyundai Hope On Wheels and to view a list of 2020 Hope On Wheels grant winners, please visit www.hyundaihopeonwheels.org/research .

Follow us at:

facebook.com/HyundaiHopeOnWheels

twitter.com/HopeOnWheels

Instagram.com/HyundaiHopeOnWheels

To learn more about Hyundai Hope on Wheels at: http://www.HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org

ABOUT HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing life-saving research and innovative treatments for the disease. HHOW is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, and primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $172 million towards childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.hyundainews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook

SOURCE Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Related Links

http://www.HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org

