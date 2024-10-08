Hyundai Hope On Wheels Awards Inaugural Endowed $3 Million Grant to Support Generations of Researchers

Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center received $3 million grant to fund inaugural Endowed Chair in Pediatric Oncology

Historic grant in the fight against pediatric cancer

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers, established the Hyundai Hope On Wheels Endowed Chair in Pediatric Oncology, with a $3 million commitment which will ensure that future generations of researchers continue into perpetuity at leading medical institutions. The inaugural chair was awarded to Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels, Hyundai Motor America, and Hyundai Hope On Wheels National Youth Ambassadors present Georgetown University’s Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center with inaugural Endowed Chair in Pediatric Oncology Grant in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 17, 2024 (Photo/Hyundai)

"Hyundai Hope On Wheels is proud to present this historic grant to Georgetown University Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, one of our longest collaborators in the fight against pediatric cancer," said Kevin Reilly, vice chair of Hyundai Hope On Wheels. "This new initiative evidences the commitment of Hyundai Hope On Wheels to support the next generation of researchers and ultimately move closer to finding cures for children battling cancer."

"Longitudinal support, like that provided by the Hyundai Hope On Wheels' Endowed Chair, allows a researcher to focus on the critical work in the lab and not be distracted by the seemingly endless cycle of applying for grants," said Norman J. Beauchamp Jr., MD, MHS, executive vice president for health sciences, Georgetown University Medical Center. "It's a commitment of this magnitude that will allow Dr. Toretsky to pursue research that he sees as having the potential to lessen the challenges for children everywhere."

"It is an honor to hold the inaugural Hyundai Hope On Wheels Endowed Chair in Pediatric Oncology," said Jeffrey Toretsky, professor of oncology and pediatrics, Georgetown. "I am so very grateful to Hyundai for its ongoing support of laboratory research at Georgetown Lombardi and its recognition of the importance of advancing treatment for children with cancer. This endowment will support my lab as we continue exploring novel ways to develop better treatments for the children."

The inaugural Endowed Chair in Pediatric Oncology Grant is one of several new initiatives from Hyundai Hope On Wheels recently announced to expand its impact on childhood cancer research and support.

To learn more about Hyundai Hope On Wheels, please visit HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. In 2024, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will surpass a lifetime total donation of $250 million in support of more than 1,300 childhood cancer research grants to over 175 hospitals and research institutions.

