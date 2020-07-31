Hyundai Hope On Wheels Donates $100,000 to Open COVID-19 Testing Center in Boyle Heights

"When the U.S. first began to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic in March, we knew testing would be our first line of defense," said José Muñoz, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "We are pleased to continue funding our testing strategy and support our neighbors in Boyle Heights who have been disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus."

Boyle Heights, a predominantly Latino community east of the LA River, is designated as a Health Professional Shortage Area (HPSA) by the federal government. Two-thirds of the approximately 100,000 population lives 200% below the federal poverty level. The community is considered a coronavirus hotspot and is in critical need of expanded testing, education and contract tracing to support public health efforts to control the spread of the disease.

"We know that hardworking families in East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights are more likely to live in multigenerational housing conditions and are more likely to work in essential service jobs that increase their exposure to the coronavirus, which is why I am committed to expanding access to COVID-19 testing, healthcare, and other services for all people," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. "This testing site is the result of a private-public partnership that aims to remove barriers to healthcare for our Eastside communities. I thank Hyundai Motor America and its U.S. dealers for their generous $100,000 donation that will help bring services to residents who get tested at our COVID-19 testing site in Boyle Heights. I am grateful for their commitment to expanding access to services and making sure all residents are safe and healthy."

"The Patient Care Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Los Angeles County Medical Association is dedicated to improving access to healthcare services for vulnerable communities. We are proud to partner with Hyundai Motor America, Hyundai Hope On Wheels, TELACU, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, and Total Testing Solutions to provide needed COVID-19 testing to the community of Boyle Heights," said Troy Elander, MD, Chair, Patient Care Foundation.

The Boyle Heights COVID-19 testing center is located at 1724 Pennsylvania Ave. in Los Angeles. Online reservations are available to the general public at covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.

For more information about Hyundai Hope On Wheels and its COVID-19 response, please visit hyundaihopeonwheels.org/covid-19-response/.

ABOUT HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing life-saving research and innovative treatments for the disease. HHOW is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, and primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $172 million towards childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

Los Angeles County Medical Association

The Los Angeles County Medical Association (LACMA) is an organization of more than 7,000 dedicated physicians who advocate quality healthcare for all patients and serve the professional needs of its members. The group serves to represent its professional members in public policy, government relations, and community relations. The organization was founded in 1871 and is a constituent of the California Medical Association (CMA). LACMA, together with CMA physicians, strives to preserve and protect the noble pursuit of healthcare delivery.

SOURCE Hyundai Hope On Wheels

