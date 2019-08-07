Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Cure 4 The Kids Foundation With $100,000 Hyundai Impact Award Grant To Support Pediatric Cancer Programs

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® (HHOW), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supported by Hyundai and its U.S. dealers, announces $100,000 Hyundai Impact Award Grant to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation to continue its long-standing fight against pediatric cancer. The institution is one of 77 recipients receiving a combined $16 million in new grants this year. The Hyundai Impact Award will be officially presented to Chief Medical Officer Alan Ikeda, M.D., at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation on Thursday, August 8 at 10:00am.

HHOW remains one of the largest funders of pediatric cancer research and programmatic support in the nation. This year will reach $160 million in total lifetime funding since 1998 towards finding a cure. With this latest grant, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation has received $200,000 in total grants from HHOW.

"The number of children who survive a cancer diagnosis has increased exponentially over the past several decades," said Annette Logan-Parker, CEO, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. "These advancements are a direct result of the research funding provided by many organizations, including Hyundai Hope on Wheels, who have been dedicated to finding cures and treatments that extend the lives of childhood cancer patients. We are extremely thankful to Hyundai Hope on Wheels for their focus on the lives of our children," she added.

Every 36 minutes a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer, affecting over 15,000 new cases for children and adolescents annually in the U.S. This year's campaign theme "Minutes are Precious" celebrates the many milestones in a child's life from birthdays, game days and graduation day. By supporting innovative research and novel therapy, HHOW's goal is to ensure every child lives to enjoy more of life's precious moments for years to come.

"The fight against pediatric cancer is a priority for which Hyundai and its dealers have been committed for over 21 years," says Scott Fink, Board Chair and Hyundai dealer owner, Hyundai of New Port Richey. "For a child who travels the uncertain journey of pediatric cancer, every second is precious in the fight. Hyundai and its dealers are united in our goal to end childhood cancer. We continue to stand alongside these brave children and their families until we're celebrating a future that is finally cancer free."

During the event, children being treated at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation who are battling cancer will participate in the program's signature Handprint Ceremony, in which they'll dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a white 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. Their colorful handprints on the official Hope Vehicle represent their individual and collective journeys, hopes and dreams.

For more information about Hyundai Hope On Wheels and to view a list of our 2019 Hope On Wheels grant winners, please visit www.hyundaihopeonwheels.org/research. Click here to watch the 2019 campaign video. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at facebook.com/HyundaiHopeOnWheels, twitter.com/HopeOnWheels or Instagram.com/HyundaiHopeOnWheels.

HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing life-saving research and innovative treatments for the disease. HHOW is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, and primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $160 million towards childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.hyundainews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook

CURE 4 THE KIDS FOUNDATION

Founded in Las Vegas in 2007, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation exists to provide high-quality, research-focused medical treatment to children battling cancer and many other life-threatening conditions. Cure 4 The Kids Foundation operates the only outpatient childhood cancer treatment center in the State of Nevada and is proudly accredited by The Joint Commission. This stringent medical accreditation and the required unannounced inspections ensure that patients are getting the best care possible. From the beginning, the mission of Cure 4 The Kids Foundation has been to bring increased community access to these specialized treatments that are leading the way to improved patient outcomes. Cure 4 The Kids Foundation's Charity Care Program provides high-quality treatment on a sliding scale basis. No patient is ever turned away from treatment for financial reasons. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. www.cure4thekids.org

SOURCE Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Related Links

https://hyundaihopeonwheels.org

