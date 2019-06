Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Maine Medical Center With $100,000 Hyundai Impact Award Grant To Support Pediatric Cancer Programs

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® (HHOW), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supported by Hyundai and its U.S. dealers, announces $100,000 Hyundai Impact Award Grant to Maine Medical Center to continue its long-standing fight against pediatric cancer. The institution is one of 77 recipients receiving a combined $16 million in new grants this year. The Hyundai Impact Award will be officially presented to Mary Ottolini, MD, Chair of Pediatrics, at Maine Medical Center's Scarborough Campus on Thursday, June 27th at 10:00 a.m.

HHOW remains one of the largest funders of pediatric cancer research and programmatic support in the nation. This year will reach $160 million in total lifetime funding since 1998. With this latest grant, Maine Medical Center has received $550,000 in total grants since 2010 from HHOW.

"This Hyundai Hope on Wheels Impact Award Grant will greatly benefit our community, and the Maine Children's Cancer Program team is deeply grateful," said MMC Chief of Pediatrics Dr. Mary Ottolini. "For children with cancer and their families, being in the hospital or receiving treatments at the clinic can be incredibly overwhelming and stressful. At BBCH, certified child life specialists help make the hospital environment feel more like home and help pediatric patients cope with procedures and treatments. This grant will allow us to expand the child life program to include pediatric oncology patients at the outpatient clinic of the Maine Children's Cancer Program as well."

Every 36 minutes a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer, affecting over 15,000 new cases for children and adolescents annually in the U.S. This year's campaign theme "Minutes are Precious" celebrates the many milestones in a child's life from birthdays, game days and graduation day. By supporting innovative research and novel therapy, HHOW's goal is to ensure every child lives to enjoy more of life's precious moments for years to come.

"The fight against pediatric cancer is a priority for which Hyundai and its dealers have been committed for over 21 years," says Scott Fink, Board Chair and Hyundai dealer owner, Hyundai of New Port Richey. "For a child who travels the uncertain journey of pediatric cancer, every second is precious in the fight. Hyundai and its dealers are united in our goal to end childhood cancer. We continue to stand alongside these brave children and their families until we're celebrating a future that is finally cancer free."

During the event, children being treated at Maine Medical Center who are battling cancer will participate in the program's signature Handprint Ceremony, in which they'll dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a white 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. Their colorful handprints on the official Hope Vehicle represent their individual and collective journeys, hopes and dreams.

For more information about Hyundai Hope On Wheels and to view a list of our 2019 Hope On Wheels grant winners, please visit www.hyundaihopeonwheels.org/research . Click here to watch the 2019 campaign video. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at facebook.com/HyundaiHopeOnWheels , twitter.com/HopeOnWheels or Instagram.com/HyundaiHopeOnWheels.

HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing life-saving research and innovative treatments for the disease. HHOW is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, and primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $160 million towards childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

Hyundai Motor America, headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif., is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout the United States by Hyundai Motor America and are sold and serviced through 835 dealerships nationwide. All new Hyundai vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by the Hyundai Assurance program, which includes a 5-year/60,000-mile fully-transferable new vehicle limited warranty, Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and five years of complimentary Roadside Assistance.

