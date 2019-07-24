Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Nationwide Children's Hospital With $100,000 Hyundai Impact Award Grant To Support Pediatric Cancer Research

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® (HHOW), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supported by Hyundai and its U.S. dealers, announces a $100,000 Hyundai Impact Award Grant to Nationwide Children's Hospital to continue its long-standing fight against pediatric cancer. The institution is one of 77 recipients receiving a combined $16 million in new grants this year to develop innovative approaches to finding a cure for the disease. The Hyundai Impact Award will be officially presented to Jeffery J. Auletta, MD, director of the Blood and Marrow Transplant Program and the Host Defense and Immunocompromised Infectious Diseases Program at Nationwide Children's Hospital on Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m.

HHOW remains one of the largest funders of pediatric cancer research in the nation. This year will reach $160 million in total lifetime funding since 1998 towards finding a cure. With this latest award, Nationwide Children's has received more than 1.5 million in grants from HHOW.

"On behalf of Nationwide Children's Hospital and the Hematology, Oncology and Blood and Marrow Transplant team, we want to extend our sincere gratitude to Hyundai Hope on Wheels and Hyundai Motor America for providing this funding," said Dr. Auletta. "Pediatric cancer is severely underfunded and this support helps Nationwide Children's search for answers through research and provide the highest quality of care to our patients and patient families through the use of innovative learning technologies like mixed reality platforms, which will empower caregiver and patient understanding."

Every 36 minutes a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer, affecting over 15,000 new cases for children and adolescents annually in the U.S. This year's campaign theme "Minutes are Precious" celebrates the many milestones in a child's life from birthdays, game days and graduation day. By supporting innovative research and novel therapy, HHOW's goal is to ensure every child lives to enjoy more of life's precious moments for years to come.

"For 21 years, Hyundai and its dealers have partnered with medical doctor research teams from the top hospitals and institutions from around the country in a quest to finally beat this disease," says Scott Fink, Board Chair and Hyundai dealer owner, Hyundai of New Port Richey. "Hyundai's contributions have helped to significantly improve childhood cancer cure rates to more than 80 percent. This is why every minute is precious and every second matters in the fight against pediatric cancer."

During the event, children being treated at Nationwide Children's who are battling cancer will participate in the program's signature Handprint Ceremony, in which they'll dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a white 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. Their colorful handprints on the official Hope Vehicle represent their individual and collective journeys, hopes and dreams.

