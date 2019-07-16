Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center With $100,000 Hyundai Impact Award Grant To Support Pediatric Cancer Research

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® (HHOW), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supported by Hyundai and its U.S. dealers, announces a $100,000 Hyundai Impact Award Grant to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to continue its long-standing fight against pediatric cancer. The center is one of 77 recipients receiving a combined $16 million in new grants this year to develop innovative approaches to finding a cure for the disease. The Hyundai Impact Award will be officially presented to Dr. Matthew Barth at Roswell Park on Wednesday, July 17th at 10:00 a.m.

HHOW remains one of the largest funders of pediatric cancer research in the nation. This year will reach $160 million in total lifetime funding since 1998 towards finding a cure. With this latest grant, Roswell Park has received $300,000 in total grants from HHOW.

"It is an honor to accept this Hyundai Hope On Wheels Award on behalf of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Roswell Park Oishei Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Program," says Dr. Barth. "Hyundai's support over the past few years has generously covered areas of treatment ranging from nutrition and wellness to research, which helps us provide our youngest patients with the best possible quality of life. This latest gift will help us to explore new ways of using CAR T-cell immunotherapy to extend and save lives for children with cancers that are no longer responding to treatment. I know I speak for the families of our patients as well as everyone working on behalf of these children when I express my deepest gratitude for helping us find new ways to make a difference for them."

Every 36 minutes a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer, affecting over 15,000 children and adolescents annually in the U.S. This year's campaign theme, "Minutes are Precious," celebrates the many milestones in a child's life, from birthdays and game days to graduation day. By supporting innovative research and novel therapy, HHOW's goal is to ensure every child lives to enjoy more of life's precious moments for years to come.

"For 21 years, Hyundai and its dealers have partnered with medical doctor research teams from the top hospitals and institutions from around the country in a quest to finally beat this disease," says Scott Fink, Board Chair and Hyundai dealer owner, Hyundai of New Port Richey. "Hyundai's contributions have helped to significantly improve childhood cancer cure rates to more than 80 percent. This is why every minute is precious and every second matters in the fight against pediatric cancer."

During the event, children being treated at Roswell Park and Oishei Children's Hospital of Buffalo who are battling cancer will participate in the program's signature Handprint Ceremony, in which they'll dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a white 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. Their colorful handprints on the official Hope Vehicle represent their individual and collective journeys, hopes and dreams.

HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing life-saving research and innovative treatments for the disease. HHOW is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, and primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $160 million towards childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

Hyundai Motor America, headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif., is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout the United States by Hyundai Motor America and are sold and serviced through 835 dealerships nationwide. All new Hyundai vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by the Hyundai Assurance program, which includes a 5-year/60,000-mile fully-transferable new vehicle limited warranty, Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and five years of complimentary Roadside Assistance.

