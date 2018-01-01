Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center With $100,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® 501(c)(3) non-profit organization celebrates its 20th year in the fight funding pediatric cancer research and will present Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center with a $100,000 Hyundai Impact Award. This institution is one of 21 recipients of this year's award, which is given to pediatric oncology departments at select children's hospitals nationwide. The $100,000 Hyundai Impact Award will be officially presented to Roswell Park on Wednesday, August 15th at 10:00 a.m.

In 2018, Hope On Wheels will award over $15 million toward pediatric cancer research and programs. This brings the organization's donation total to $145 million since Hyundai joined the fight against pediatric cancer 20 years ago in 1998. With this latest grant, Roswell Park has received $200,000 in grants from Hope On Wheels.

"Throughout the country, talented doctors are working tirelessly to help kids fight cancer by conducting research or providing bedside care," said Scott Fink, chairman, Hyundai Hope On Wheels Board of Directors. "Our goal at Hope On Wheels is to provide these doctors with the grant funds they need to perform their lifesaving work."

Roswell Park provides specialized care for children with cancer in its Katherine, Anne and Donna Gioia Pediatric Hematology Oncology Center as part of the Roswell Park Oishei Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Program — a regional care collaboration with Oishei Children's Hospital and UBMD Pediatrics.

During the event, children who have received treatment for cancer at Roswell Park will participate in the program's signature Handprint Ceremony, in which they'll dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a white canvas. Their colorful handprints on the canvas will represent their individual and collective journeys, hopes and dreams.

HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS



Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing life-saving research and innovative treatments for the disease. HHOW is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, and primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $145 million towards childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA



Hyundai Motor America, headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif., is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout the United States by Hyundai Motor America and are sold and serviced through 835 dealerships nationwide. All new Hyundai vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by the Hyundai Assurance program, which includes a 5-year/60,000-mile fully-transferable new vehicle limited warranty, Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and five years of complimentary Roadside Assistance.

ROSWELL PARK COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER



Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is a community united by the drive to eliminate cancer's grip on humanity by unlocking its secrets through personalized approaches and unleashing the healing power of hope. Founded by Dr. Roswell Park in 1898, it is the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in Upstate New York. Learn more at www.roswellpark.org, or contact us at 1-800-ROSWELL (1-800-767-9355) or ASKRoswell@roswellpark.org.

