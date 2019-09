Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center With $300,000 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant To Support Pediatric Cancer Research

MIAMI, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® (HHOW), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supported by Hyundai and its U.S. dealers, announces $300,000 Hyundai Hope Scholar Grant to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine to continue its long-standing fight against pediatric cancer. HHOW has committed $13.2 million to support 52 new doctor-researchers in their research for better treatment options and to improve care for children diagnosed with pediatric cancer. The Hyundai Scholar Hope grant will be officially presented to Dr. Warren Alperstein at Sylvester on Tuesday, September 10th at 10:00 am.

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and HHOW has launched its campaign theme for 2019, "Every Handprint Tells A Story". Every 36 minutes a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer impacting 15,000 new, young lives each year. Childhood cancer remains the leading disease-related cause of death among children. There are many handprints in the fight to find a cure. HHOW remains one of the largest funders to support medical institutions and efforts to develop pediatric cancer research in the nation. This year will reach $160 million in total lifetime funding since 1998 towards finding a cure. With this latest grant, Sylvester has received $700,000 in total grants since 2010 from HHOW.

"We are honored to be the recipient of the 2019 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant which is funding the future of precision medicine in pediatric patients. Metastatic sarcoma can be a difficult disease to treat. The ability to match a patient's specific tumor to the treatment option that demonstrates the greatest response in real time has the potential to change his or her life," explained Warren Alperstein, M.D., the principal investigator for the study at Sylvester.

"For 21 years, Hyundai and its dealers have partnered with medical doctor research teams from the top hospitals and institutions from around the country in a quest to finally beat this disease," says Scott Fink, Board Chair and Hyundai dealer owner, Hyundai of New Port Richey. "Hyundai's contributions have helped to significantly improve childhood cancer cure rates to more than 80 percent. This is why every minute is precious and every second matters in the fight against pediatric cancer."

During the event, young patients being treated at Alex's Place, Sylvester's pediatric outpatient facility for children with cancer and blood diseases, will participate in the program's signature Handprint Ceremony, in which they'll dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a white 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. Their colorful handprints on the official Hope Vehicle represent their individual and collective journeys, hopes and dreams.

SYLVESTER COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER - UHealth

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, is the only cancer center in South Florida designated by the National Cancer Institute. NCI designation recognizes that Sylvester has met the most rigorous standards for cancer research, beginning in our laboratories, extending to patient care and meeting specific needs in our community. Sylvester is known as South Florida's leader in patient-focused cancer research and care, offering the only Phase 1 clinical trials program – the first step in evaluating how patients respond to the latest investigational treatments. NCI designation further expands Sylvester's ability to provide access to novel therapies through more clinical trials and collaboration with other designated centers. Equipped with a highly qualified team of more than 300 cancer-focused physicians and researchers working together, Sylvester discovers, develops and delivers more precision cancer care. For more information, visit Sylvester.org.

HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing life-saving research and innovative treatments for the disease. HHOW is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, and primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $160 million towards childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

Hyundai Motor America, headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif., is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout the United States by Hyundai Motor America and are sold and serviced through 835 dealerships nationwide. All new Hyundai vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by the Hyundai Assurance program, which includes a 5-year/60,000-mile fully-transferable new vehicle limited warranty, Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and five years of complimentary Roadside Assistance.

