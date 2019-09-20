Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents University Of Massachusetts Medical School With $300,000 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant To Support Pediatric Cancer Research

WORCESTER, Mass., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® (HHOW), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supported by Hyundai and its U.S. dealers, announces $300,000 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant to the University of Massachusetts Medical School to continue its long-standing fight against pediatric cancer. HHOW has committed $13.2 million to support 52 new doctor-researchers in their research for better treatment options and to improve care for children diagnosed with pediatric cancer. The Hyundai Award will be officially presented to Jason Shohet at the University of Massachusetts Medical School on Monday, September 23rd at 10:00 am.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and HHOW has launched its campaign theme for 2019, "Every Handprint Tells A Story." Every 36 minutes a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer impacting 15,000 new, young lives each year. Childhood cancer remains the leading disease-related cause of death among children. There are many handprints in the fight to find a cure. HHOW remains one of the largest funders to support medical institutions and efforts to develop pediatric cancer research in the nation. This year will reach $160 million in total lifetime funding since 1998 towards finding a cure. With this latest grant, the University of Massachusetts Medical School has received $1.4M in total grants since 2011 from HHOW.

"For 21 years, Hyundai and its dealers have partnered with medical doctor research teams from the top hospitals and institutions from around the country in a quest to finally beat this disease," says Scott Fink, Board Chair and Hyundai dealer owner, Hyundai of New Port Richey. "Hyundai's contributions have helped to significantly improve childhood cancer cure rates to more than 80 percent. This is why every minute is precious and every second matters in the fight against pediatric cancer."

During the event, children being treated at UMass Memorial Healthcare, the clinical partner for the University of Massachusetts Medical School, who are battling cancer will participate in the program's signature Handprint Ceremony, in which they'll dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a white 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. Their colorful handprints on the official Hope Vehicle represent their individual and collective journeys, hopes and dreams.

HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing life-saving research and innovative treatments for the disease. HHOW is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, and primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $160 million towards childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

Hyundai Motor America, headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif., is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout the United States by Hyundai Motor America and are sold and serviced through 835 dealerships nationwide. All new Hyundai vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by the Hyundai Assurance program, which includes a 5-year/60,000-mile fully-transferable new vehicle limited warranty, Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and five years of complimentary Roadside Assistance.

UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS MEDICAL SCHOOL

The University of Massachusetts Medical School is the commonwealth's first and only public academic health sciences center. Our mission is to advance the health and well-being of the people of the commonwealth and the world through pioneering education, research and health care delivery with clinical partner UMass Memorial Health Care and regional clinical campus, UMMS-Baystate. Consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report as one of the leading medical schools in the nation for primary care education, our research enterprise includes a Nobel Laureate and attracts more than $250 million in annual funding. Founded in 1962 and located in Worcester, Massachusetts, UMMS is one of five University of Massachusetts campuses and comprises three graduate schools—the School of Medicine, the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and the Graduate School of Nursing—as well as Commonwealth Medicine, a health care consulting division, and MassBiologics, the only nonprofit FDA-licensed vaccine and biologics manufacturer in the United States.

