Hyundai Hope On Wheels Reaches a Lifetime Giving Milestone of a Quarter-Billion Dollars in 2024

Hyundai Hope On Wheels announces a new $26 million commitment to pediatric cancer research in its 26 th year

With this new funding, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has reached a lifetime giving milestone of a quarter-billion dollars ( $250 million ) since 1998

Hyundai Hope On Wheels announces newest National Youth Ambassador, Emmy Cole , to join fellow ambassador Raynie Clark

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established by Hyundai Motor America, will award $26 million in research and support grants this year to medical institutions nationwide. With this commitment, the organization reaches a lifetime giving milestone of a quarter-billion dollars as part of its 26th anniversary. Since 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has become one of the leading pediatric cancer charities in America, funding innovative research with the hope of finding a cure and improving outcomes for children affected by the disease.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels National Youth Ambassadors Emmy Cole and Raynie Clark are photographed on March 10, 2024 (Photo/Hyundai)

"We are proud to have reached this incredible milestone for Hyundai Hope On Wheels, as it truly speaks to the commitment of Hyundai Motor America and its dealers to the cause of ending childhood cancer," said Kevin Reilly, vice chairman of the Hyundai Hope On Wheels Board of Directors, and president of Alexandria Hyundai. "Over the past 26 years, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has fueled cutting-edge research and partnered with doctors and researchers who are equally as dedicated to saving lives and giving hope to people who need it most. Looking ahead, we are honored to continue this fight until we find a cure."

In 2024, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will surpass a lifetime total donation of $250 million in support of more than 1,300 research and programmatic grants to over 175 hospitals and research institutions. Hyundai Hope On Wheels awards three categories of grants to researchers at eligible Children's Oncology Group (COG) member institutions, whose work improves outcomes, treatments, and support for children diagnosed with cancer.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels' commitment includes $5 million specifically dedicated to survivorship programs. As the survival rate for young cancer patients increases, so does the need to ensure that they can lead a life of opportunity and well-being. This focus on survivorship will be used to bolster initiatives such as long-term care plans, medical records access, and telehealth support.

"Research is the cornerstone of our work and is fundamental to finding a cure for all children with cancer," said Dr. Dan Wechsler, a long-standing member of the Hyundai Hope On Wheels Medical Advisory Committee. "Hyundai Hope On Wheels grants help researchers make new discoveries, develop less invasive treatments, and move us closer towards that goal. The addition of survivorship support greatly complements Hope On Wheels' long-time dedication to advancing research, because as more children survive from this disease, the greater the need will be for protecting their health and enhancing care throughout their life."

New National Youth Ambassador

Emmy Cole, an 11-year-old from outside Seattle, Washington, was announced as the newest National Youth Ambassador from a nationwide search. Throughout the year, Emmy will travel with her fellow National Youth Ambassador, Raynie Clark, to children's hospitals to share their personal stories of hope and courage and help spread awareness of the fight against pediatric cancer. Raynie was selected as the 2023-2025 National Youth Ambassador, while Emmy will serve as the 2024-2026 ambassador. Learn more about Emmy's and Raynie's inspirational stories on the Hyundai Hope On Wheels website.

Later this year, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will visit children's hospitals across the nation to present Hope On Wheels grant awards. These ceremonies will culminate in September, National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, during which Hyundai Hope On Wheels will bring its partners together in Washington, D.C. to honor its 26th anniversary and share more about its expanding vision for the future.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 830 U.S. dealers. In 2024, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will surpass a lifetime total donation of $250 million in support of more than 1,300 childhood cancer research grants to over 175 hospitals and research institutions.

SOURCE Hyundai Hope On Wheels