Hyundai Hope On Wheels To Award $11 Million In Its 22nd Year Helping Kids Fight Cancer

"The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is unprecedented and has reminded us of the need to come together to help each other. While much has changed in the way treatments and related care are delivered to children fighting cancer during these times, one constant remains our resolve to find a cure for the disease," said Scott Fink, Board Chair of Hyundai Hope On Wheels and President and CEO of Hyundai of New Port Richey and Wesley Chapel. "This year, we are awarding grants to support both COVID-19 testing and funding additional research grants."

Every 36 minutes in the U.S., a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer. This year marks the 22nd consecutive year of the organization's support for this cause. The campaign theme, "I can. We can. Together end childhood cancer," highlights the importance of hope and working together to end childhood cancer. Hyundai and its dealers, through HHOW, have donated more than $172 million to life-saving pediatric cancer research since 1998. Click here to watch our campaign video for 2020.

2020 Research Grant Recipients

HHOW has awarded 25 new research grants this year to children's hospitals nationwide. These grants are comprised of two categories of awards: 10 Young Investigators Grants ($200,000 each) and 15 Hyundai Scholars Hope Grants ($300,000 each). Grant recipients were selected as part of a competitive, peer-reviewed process open U.S. based Children's Oncology Group member institutions. Each grant will be presented at a virtual handshake ceremony to be held in September.

New National Youth Ambassadors

HHOW selects new National Youth Ambassadors every two years, to represent the organization in its nationwide campaign. These ambassador spokes-kids are pediatric cancer survivors, who serve to share their stories of hope for other children battling cancer. HHOW is proud to announce that Mr. Alex Ferm, 12, of Chapel Hill, NC and Ms. Jordyn Hernandez, 13, of Concord, CA have been selected the 2020-2022 National Youth Ambassadors. Alex and Jordyn have incredible stories of courage and strength and will use their voices to inspire other children and families facing pediatric cancer. More about their stories are included on our website.

COVID-19 Response

New this year, HHOW announces $4.4 million dollars in grants to children's hospitals and other institutions to help in the fight against COVID-19. The novel coronavirus is a particular threat to children with pediatric cancer, who often experience compromised immune systems. The HHOW grants to twenty-three (23) COVID-19 drive-thru testing centers will allow families to receive the care they need in a safe and efficient environment. To date, this effort has resulted in over 615,000 COVID-19 tests.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels Media Day

On July 23, 2020, Hope On Wheels will host a media day featuring Board Chair, Scott Fink, and the new 2020 - 2021 National Youth Ambassadors. To participate, please email [email protected] .

For more information about Hyundai Hope On Wheels and to view a list of our 2020 grant recipients, please visit hyundaihopeonwheels.org/research . You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at facebook.com/HyundaiHopeOnWheels , twitter.com/HopeOnWheels , or Instagram.com/HyundaiHopeOnWheels .

ABOUT HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing life-saving research and innovative treatments for the disease. HHOW is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, and primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $172 million towards childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Related Links

http://hyundaihopeonwheels.org

