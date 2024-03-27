IONIQ 5 N named 2024 World Performance Car, signaling fourth major victory for all-electric IONIQ 5 lineup in the last three years

IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 were back-to-back triple title winners at the World Car Awards in 2022 and 2023 respectively

at the World Car Awards in 2022 and 2023 respectively Introduced in July 2023 , IONIQ 5 N defines a new segment of driver focused high-performance EVs, highlighting IONIQ lineup's technological excellence

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company continued its winning streak at the World Car Awards today with the IONIQ 5 N high-performance electric vehicle (EV) named the 2024 World Performance Car. This is Hyundai IONIQ 5 lineup's fourth major World Car Awards win in the last three years.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N Charges On With 2024 World Performance Car Award Victory

"We are thrilled and honored to receive the prestigious World Performance Car award for our IONIQ 5 N," said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. "This recognition is a testament to Hyundai's commitment to pushing the boundaries of electric performance and innovation. It is truly gratifying to see our efforts rewarded with a total of seven World Car Awards titles in the last three years. We are proud to continue our winning streak and solidify Hyundai's position as a leader in the global EV industry."

World Car Awards announced the winners of this year's competition at a ceremony during the 2024 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS). Hyundai Motor's many nominations reflect its growing stature on the global stage and build on its past success at the World Car Awards. The brand's IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 took back-to-back triple victories in 2022 and 2023 in the World Car, World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design categories.

"On behalf of the entire N team, it's very gratifying to receive this well-earned recognition from the prestigious World Car Awards jury," said José Muñoz, President and Global COO of Hyundai Motor Company. "We dedicate this amazing award to our passionate customers who appreciate high-performance vehicles, and we pledge to continue to deliver vehicles that excite and inspire."

"IONIQ 5 N represents a defining moment for Hyundai N and our electrification strategy. By combining our E-GMP platform with N's motorsport expertise, we have created a groundbreaking high-performance EV that has set a new benchmark in the industry," said Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N Brand & Motorsport at Hyundai Motor Company.

