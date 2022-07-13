Hyundai IONIQ 6 Electrified Streamliner Debuts with Extended Range and Innovative Personal Space

IONIQ 6 delivers an estimated all-electric range of over 610 km1, according to Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) standard, as well as ultra-fast, 400-V/800-V multi-charging capability made possible by Hyundai Motor Group's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It also has what may be Hyundai's most aerodynamic styling to date and an array of empowering features, such as Dual Color Ambient Lighting, Speed Sync Lighting, EV Performance Tune-up and Electric Active Sound Design (e-ASD), enhancing the electric mobility experience.

"IONIQ 6 is designed and engineered to seamlessly enhance our daily lives as space to awaken your potential," said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division, Hyundai Motor Company. "The innovative interior is meticulously thought out as a cocoon-like personal space, enhanced with the latest technologies to create a safe, fun, and stress-free driving experience. The spacious interior, with sustainability and usability at its heart, once again represents a step forward for electric vehicles, in line with the values of our customers."

To view the full press release, please visit Hyundai Motor's global newsroom at:

https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/company/newsroom.release.all

1 77.4-kWh battery with RWD motor option and 18-inch tire

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company