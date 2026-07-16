Hyundai Motor Expands Healthy Seas Partnership to Advance Ocean Conservation in US and Beyond

Five-year global partnership removes marine litter across 10 countries through diving missions and coastal cleanup

New 'From Sea to Shore' program in Southern California combines underwater recovery of ghost nets with employee engagement and youth education

Abandoned fishing nets transformed into ECONYL® yarn to support circular economy solutions

Hyundai Hope initiative engages Southern California community in ocean conservation and environmental stewardship

SEOUL, South Korea, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company is deepening its commitment to ocean conservation through an expanded partnership with Healthy Seas, a global nonprofit dedicated to removing marine litter and fostering healthier seas.

The five-year collaboration, which began globally in 2021 and now extends across the United States, launches 'From Sea to Shore.' This comprehensive program combines underwater diving missions, employee engagement and ocean education in Southern California to protect marine ecosystems and advance sustainable solutions.

Ghost Diving USA volunteers recover abandoned fishing nets and marine debris from the ocean floor near Catalina Island, Calif. on July 12, 2026. (Photo/Ghost Diving USA) Hyundai Motor North America employees join a cleanup effort in partnership with Healthy Seas at Huntington State Beach in Huntington Beach, Calif., on July 11, 2026. (Photo/Hyundai) Hyundai Motor North America and Healthy Seas host an educational workshop at the Boys & Girls Club of Huntington Valley in Huntington Beach, Calif. on July 13, 2026. (Photo/Hyundai)

"The health of our oceans depends on the actions we take today and the solutions we build for the future. Through our ongoing partnership with Healthy Seas, we are helping drive environmental remediation by recovering and repurposing waste to protect ecosystems and reduce environmental impact." – Randy Parker, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America

How Does Hyundai Motor's Healthy Seas Partnership Advance Ocean Conservation?

Since 2021, Hyundai Motor and the Healthy Seas Foundation have expanded their collaboration from Europe to Korea and now to the U.S., through which the company is supporting the recovery of more than 320 tons of marine litter across 10 countries. This geographic expansion demonstrates the scale of impact possible through long-term corporate commitment to environmental restoration.

The expanded U.S. partnership, launched in 2022, builds on a strong global foundation. Hyundai Motor's support enables diving missions to recover abandoned fishing nets, known as ghost nets, from the wreck site of the Midnight Hour squid boat that sunk in 2011 and surrounding seabed near Catalina Island, California.

What Is the 'From Sea to Shore' Program in Southern California?

'From Sea to Shore' unfolds across three integrated components designed to create measurable environmental and educational impact.

Program Component Focus Expected Outcome Diving Missions Recovery of abandoned fishing nets

and marine debris from ocean floor

with support from Ghost Diving USA

volunteers Reduced entanglement risk

for marine life Employee Beach Cleanup Huntington State Beach coastal restoration Hyundai Motor workforce

engagement in conservation Ocean Heroes

Workshop Youth education through Boys & Girls

Clubs of Huntington Valley Foster next-generation ocean

advocates

Hyundai Motor employees participated in a beach cleanup at Huntington State Beach, supporting coastal preservation efforts while strengthening team commitment to environmental stewardship.

The partnership also delivered an interactive Ocean Heroes workshop through Hyundai Hope, Hyundai Motor America's corporate social responsibility initiative, reaching students at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Huntington Valley.

How Is Recovered Marine Litter Transformed Into New Resources?

Suitable abandoned fishing nets and other nylon waste are regenerated into ECONYL® yarn, a material which can be used to make new products. This circular economy approach eliminates entanglement risks for marine wildlife while creating new value from recovered materials.

"Continuing our partnership with Hyundai Motor North America in California is especially meaningful because it allows us to build consistency, not only through clean-up action, but also through education and awareness. With 'From Sea to Shore,' we are connecting different parts of the same story: removing litter from the coast, recovering ghost fishing gear from the ocean, and inspiring children to understand and protect marine life." – Veronika Mikos, Director, Healthy Seas

Why Is Youth Education Critical to the Partnership's Mission?

Education extends the partnership's impact beyond immediate cleanup efforts. Through creative learning activities and environmental awareness programs, students explore how ghost nets threaten ocean wildlife and discover everyday actions they can take to become Ocean Heroes. By combining litter-sorting activities, craft projects and interactive workshops, the program aims to inspire young people to become advocates for ocean conservation and extend these lessons to their families and communities.

The educational component — introduced last year and now embedded in ongoing U.S. initiatives — recognizes that long-term environmental change requires engaging the next generation as active participants in sustainability solutions.

What Is Hyundai Motor's Broader Approach to Environmental Sustainability?

Ocean conservation is one pillar of Hyundai Motor's comprehensive sustainability strategy. The company also partners with One Tree Planted, a nonprofit focused on global reforestation, and operates the IONIQ Forest project to plant trees and create a better world for future generations.

These initiatives reflect Hyundai Motor's holistic commitment to 'Progress for Humanity' and environmental stewardship across multiple ecosystems.

About Healthy Seas

Healthy Seas is a global foundation dedicated to safeguarding the world's oceans through three key pillars: cleanup, education and prevention of marine litter. Since 2013, Healthy Seas has collaborated with volunteer divers, educators, local communities and maritime stakeholders to recover 1,309 tons of fishing nets and marine debris. Working with 150 partners and nearly 550 volunteers, Healthy Seas focuses on marine conservation and circular economy solutions, transforming recovered materials into innovative new products. For more information, visit healthyseas.org.

About Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and resources to nonprofit organizations supporting individual health and safety while fostering positive community growth. For more information, visit www.hyundaihope.com.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision of 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation beyond mobility through advanced robotics and physical AI. The company invests in new technologies to bring about revolutionary solutions while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of a sustainable future for the world, Hyundai Motor will continue its commitment to carbon reduction as a full lineup provider with industry-leading ICE, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

Follow our Hyundai Global Newsroom Instagram channel @hyundai_media hub

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America