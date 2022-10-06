Hyundai Issues Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Program

Aid Initiatives Total Up To $17 Million in Assistance for Hyundai and Genesis Owners, Customers, Dealers and Communities

Hyundai Motor Group Donates $1 Million to the American Red Cross for Relief Efforts

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of communities impacted by Hurricane Ian, Hyundai Motor North America, which includes Hyundai Motor America and Genesis Motor America, Hyundai Capital America and Hyundai Motor Group are announcing a multifaceted hurricane relief program valued up to $17 Million to help deploy immediate humanitarian aid as well as providing financial relief for current Hyundai and Genesis owners, prospective customers and dealers who were impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida and throughout the Southern region. Hyundai Capital America, which includes Hyundai Motor Finance and Genesis Finance, will also be providing financial hardship support to impacted customers who are eligible for payment relief solutions.

"Hyundai is deeply committed to helping those who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian which devastated Southwest Florida and caused major flooding throughout the South," said José Muñoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. "We are here to deliver immediate support and help communities get back on the road to recovery."

Hyundai Motor Group is separately donating $1 Million to the American Red Cross in support of its Hurricane Ian relief efforts. The program is an extension of Hyundai's long-standing Hyundai Assurance program that is dedicated to the safety, health and well-being of its customers, employees, dealers and communities in which it does business.

Additionally, Hyundai Motor America will make a $50 donation to local charities for every Hyundai and Genesis vehicle sold in the United States in October. The funds will help provide emergency lodging, food, water, relief supplies and other support for people whose lives were upended by the record-breaking storm.

"In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, our thoughts are with those impacted by the storm," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Hyundai is immediately deploying a series of initiatives to assist our customers and help communities rebuild."

Hurricane Ian Owner Assurance*

Insurance deductible support (up to $500 ) for customers (residing in select areas of Florida ) whose Hyundai and Genesis vehicles (purchased or leased in the last three years) were damaged by Hurricane Ian

) for customers (residing in select areas of ) whose Hyundai and Genesis vehicles (purchased or leased in the last three years) were damaged by Hurricane Ian Hyundai Motor Finance and Genesis Finance (HMF/GF) may be able to provide financial hardship support options to affected, current customers, who can contact HMF at (800) 523-4030 or GF at (844) 363-7477

Extended availability of towing/roadside assistance

Hurricane Ian Buyer Assurance**

$1,000 cash rebate on all new 2022-2023 Hyundai models

cash rebate on all new 2022-2023 Hyundai models $2,000 cash rebate on all new 2022-2023 Genesis models

cash rebate on all new 2022-2023 Genesis models 90 days payment deferral on all APR contracts financed through HMF/GF

* In order to qualify for Hurricane Ian Owner Assurance, the customer must have purchased or leased a new Hyundai or Genesis vehicle within the last three years and must provide a letter from their insurance company clearly identifying the vehicle make and model, amount of damage incurred on the vehicle, amount of deductible, and proof that the vehicle damage sustained was a result of Hurricane Ian. Insurance deductible support is limited to the amount of the deductible or $500, whichever is less. Qualifying customers must provide proof of residence in select areas in the state of Florida as determined by Hyundai Motor North America in its sole discretion. Three year limitation and Florida residence requirement do not apply to HMF/GF financial hardship relief. Towing/roadside assistance is subject to limitations and availability, as determined by Hyundai Motor North America in its sole discretion. Trade-in not required. See your Hyundai Dealer or Genesis Retailer for details. Program is valid from October 1, 2022 through January 3, 2023.

** In order to qualify for Hurricane Ian Buyer Assurance, the customer must have purchased or leased a new Hyundai or Genesis vehicle within the last three years and must provide a letter from their insurance company clearly identifying the vehicle make and model, amount of damage incurred on the vehicle and proof that the vehicle damage sustained was a result of Hurricane Ian. Trade-in not required. Buyer Assurance Cash Rebate and 90 day deferred first payment available only on new purchases of Model Year 2022 and 2023 Hyundai and Genesis vehicles at Hyundai and Genesis dealers (located in Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi, and Tennessee) and financed through Hyundai Motor Finance and Genesis Finance to well-qualified buyers. Finance charges begin to accrue from the contract date. Down payment may be required. Subject to Hyundai Motor Finance and Genesis Finance credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. This offer may be combined with other offers. See your Hyundai Dealer or Genesis Retailer for details. Offer valid October 7, 2022 through January 3, 2023.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2022 MotorTrend SUV of the Year, GV70, along with G70, G80, G90, GV60, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification by focusing on a dual electrification strategy involving fuel-cell and battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80 and GV60 electric models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada)

SOURCE Hyundai Motor North America