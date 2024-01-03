Hyundai, Kia and Samsung Electronics to Collaborate on Connecting Mobility and Residential Spaces

News provided by

Hyundai Motor Company; Kia Corporation

03 Jan, 2024, 19:30 ET

  • Hyundai Motor and Kia will link Samsung's 'SmartThings' IoT (Internet of Things) platform to their connected car services
  • The three companies aim to break the boundaries between living spaces and mobility spaces, enhancing the time value of driving before, during and after
    -- Car-to-Home service to provide remote and touch-based control of various home appliances through voice commands while driving
    -- Home-to-Car service to check vehicle status, control functions and manage charging before and after driving
  • Customers can also experience seamless connectivity with OTA and USB-based updates

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation announced that they have signed an agreement on January 3 with Samsung Electronics for a Car-to-Home and Home-to-Car service partnership, aiming to enhance the connectivity between residential and mobility spaces.

Continue Reading
Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Samsung Electronics for a service partnership, aiming to enhance the connectivity between residential space and mobility space. Through this agreement, they plan to expand the Car-to-Home and Home-to-Car services to overseas markets.
Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Samsung Electronics for a service partnership, aiming to enhance the connectivity between residential space and mobility space. Through this agreement, they plan to expand the Car-to-Home and Home-to-Car services to overseas markets.

Under this agreement, Hyundai and Kia customers will be able to remotely control digital appliances via touch and voice commands through their cars' in-car infotainment systems. Conversely, they will have remote vehicle control via AI speakers, TVs and smartphone apps to control various vehicle functions.

This is made possible through the organic integration of Hyundai and Kia's connected car services and Samsung's Internet of Things (IoT) platform, 'SmartThings'. Customers are expected to use it in various ways in their daily lives, enjoying uninterrupted connectivity experiences.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company; Kia Corporation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.