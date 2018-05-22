Hyundai Kona Awarded Editors’ Choice Honor By Car and Driver

Kona rides on an all-new CUV platform and is Hyundai's first B-segment crossover for the U.S. market, appealing to consumers with active lifestyles of all kinds. Kona's "urban smart armor" exterior styling features voluminous, aggressive body styling complemented by a low and wide stance for great looks and confident handling in a variety of urban and adventure-oriented driving environments. It joins Hyundai's successful line-up of Hyundai crossovers for the U.S. market.

"Our new Kona crossover is a stylish and functional compact CUV, tailored to the needs of customers who pursue active lifestyles of all kinds," said Mike O'Brien, vice president of Product, Corporate and Digital Planning, Hyundai Motor America. "We're confident it will set new standards for its segment, with appealing design, cutting-edge connectivity and class-leading available safety features. As we continue to push the limit for driver experience and value, this recognition is a good reminder that we are changing what matters for our customers," said Mike O'Brien, vice president, Product, Corporate and Digital Planning, Hyundai Motor America. "Car and Driver is one of the most trusted names in automotive journalism and we're honored to have the Kona included in their Editor's Choice picks."

Car and Driver's Editors' Choice awards are selected by combing through the hundreds of vehicles they test and review each year to highlight the standouts in each class. In-depth criteria, including the results of their Buyer's Guide in-depth testing, track performance, and value, help to narrow their choices to segment leaders, helping buyers decide which models are worth their consideration.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide, with the majority sold in the U.S. built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-kona-awarded-editors-choice-honor-by-car-and-driver-300652939.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Related Links

http://www.hyundainews.com

