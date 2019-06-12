Hyundai Kona Wins Best-In-Class Subcompact SUV from New England Motor Press Association

"Kona continues to rack up awards as a testament to its product excellence," said Mike O'Brien, vice president of Product, Corporate and Digital Planning, Hyundai Motor America. "Kona sets the benchmark for its segment, with a 1.6L Turbo combining outstanding efficiency and robust power along with cutting-edge connectivity and class-leading available safety features."

NEMPA members evaluated numerous vehicles during the winter months to determine which prove their ability and agility in some of the toughest driving conditions and in one of the most densely populated and geographically-distinct regions in America. Vehicles selected for the Winter Vehicle Awards offer a combination of winter-specific features and options plus the dynamic qualities that make for safe, enjoyable, and competent all-weather driving. The Kona was specifically called out for its confident handling and winter-friendly amenities by NEMPA members.

Kona continues to be recognized for all-around excellence by the industry. In 2019, Kona has been named North American Utility of the Year®, a Car and Driver 10Best Truck and SUV, Crossover of the Year by Texas Motor Press Association and Best Subcompact SUV for the Money by U.S. News & World Report.

