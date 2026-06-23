Hyundai Lands Five Vehicles on the 2026 American-Made Auto Index List by Cars.com

Five Hyundai SUVs make the American-Made Index List

Hyundai vehicles represented are assembled at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America

Index highlights the top 99 American-Made vehicles

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Hyundai models were named to Cars.com's 2026 American-Made Auto Index. For a second consecutive year, the Hyundai Santa Fe, Santa Fe Hybrid, IONIQ 5, Tucson and Santa Cruz are each included in Cars.com's annual, independent ranking. The Cars.com American-Made Index evaluates vehicles based on five key criteria: final assembly location, percentage of U.S. and Canadian parts, origin of engines and transmissions, and the number of U.S. manufacturing employees relative to the automaker's footprint. This recognition underscores Hyundai's growing role in U.S. vehicle manufacturing and offers consumers more locally produced options. More than 400 model-year 2026 vehicles were analyzed to determine this year's top 99.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is photographed in Irvine, CA on July 22, 2025. 2026 Hyundai Tucson is photographed in California City, Calif., on July 16, 2025.

"As car shoppers explore their desired vehicle preferences, transparency around American-made products is increasingly important," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "We are proud to have five vehicles recognized in the Cars.com American-Made Index as we continue to invest in the United States and further localize our product portfolio. With $26 billion committed to U.S. investments by 2028, we remain focused on strengthening our support for the American economies while producing vehicles consumers want."

Hyundai Models on the 2026 American-Made Index:

IONIQ 5 – 21 st (Assembled at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America)

(Assembled at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America) Santa Cruz – 24 th (Assembled at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama)

(Assembled at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama) Tucson – 31 st (Assembled at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama/Excludes HEV/PHEV)

(Assembled at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama/Excludes HEV/PHEV) Santa Fe – 33 rd (Assembled at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama)

(Assembled at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama) Santa Fe Hybrid – 81st(Assembled at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama)

"Hyundai had another great showing on this year's American-Made Index with five vehicles, led by the brand's top-performing EV, the IONIQ 5, taking the No. 21 spot," said Patrick Masterson, lead researcher for Cars.com's American-Made Index. "Year after year, Hyundai has continued to invest in U.S. manufacturing through its southern facilities in Montgomery, Ala., where the Santa Cruz, Tucson and Santa Fe are produced, and Ellabell, Ga., which assembles the IONIQ 5. All of its qualifying vehicles moved up in this year's rankings, and we look forward to seeing how Hyundai models perform in the future."

About Cars.com®

Cars.com is the No. 1 most recognized automotive marketplace visited by nearly 30 million in-market consumers each month. Launched in 1998 and headquartered in Chicago, Cars.com empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. Cars.com is the flagship offering from Cars.com Inc. d/b/a Cars Commerce Inc., an audience-driven technology company empowering automotive that simplifies everything about buying and selling cars. Learn more at www.carscommerce.inc.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America