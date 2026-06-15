Hyundai Launches 2026 Kona Campaign "Look At You Now" Featuring Regina Hall

Campaign Overview and Strategic Intent

"Look At You Now" celebrates a generation moving with intention, from first apartments and new relationships to new careers and new responsibilities. With warmth, humor and unmistakable pride, Hall observes young drivers as they step into moments that reflect independence, growth and self-assurance, with the 2026 Kona as a smart, stylish companion for the lives they are building. The campaign reflects Hyundai's strategy to grow brand relevance among younger, multicultural consumers entering key life stages.

Brand Perspective: Hyundai's Marketing Strategy and Audience Focus

"'Look At You Now' is about recognizing the meaningful milestones that don't always come with a big announcement, but still deserve to be celebrated," said Sean Gilpin, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. "For many younger consumers, a vehicle represents more than transportation, it represents progress, independence and a smart investment in their future. With the 2026 Kona, Hyundai is showing up with the design, technology, safety and value that support them as they move into what's next."

Campaign Insight: Gen Z Milestones and Independence

At the heart of the campaign is the insight that Gen Z consumers are entering a season of transition, balancing ambition, independence, financial mindfulness and the desire to express who they are. The 2026 Kona is positioned as an upgrade that feels attainable, intentional and emotionally reassuring, offering advanced safety features, modern design, seamless connectivity and Hyundai's long-term value proposition.

Creative Execution: Regina Hall Narrates Everyday Progress

The campaign's hero spot "Look at You Now" follows Regina Hall as she notices Kona drivers confidently navigating defining moments of adulthood. In one scene, a young woman arrives at her first apartment with home goods in tow. In another, a young couple drives through the city with Victoria Monet's "On My Mama" flowing through Apple CarPlay. In a third, a first-year teacher arrives at school, supported by Kona's Blind-Spot View Monitor along the route and then she pulls into her own designated parking space. Hall's approving refrain - "Look at you now. Doing your thing." - becomes a celebration of progress made visible.

"This campaign reflects Hyundai's continued commitment to creating work that is culturally grounded, audience-first and built around real consumer experiences," said Erik Thomas, director, experiential and multicultural marketing, Hyundai Motor America. "With Regina Hall at the center, 'Look At You Now' brings humor, recognition and relatability to the moments when young Black drivers are defining success on their own terms."

Talent and Cultural Voice: Regina Hall's Role in the Campaign

"Regina Hall brings the perfect balance of humor, heart and cultural familiarity to this campaign," said Eunique Jones Gibson, founder and CEO, Culture Brands. "She feels like the big sister, auntie or friend who sees you stepping into your next chapter before you even stop to acknowledge it yourself. Through her eyes, the Kona becomes more than a vehicle, it becomes a marker of growth, independence and arrival."

The campaign highlights key 2026 Hyundai Kona features that align with the needs of younger, culturally connected drivers, including available Blind-Spot View Monitor, Remote Smart Parking Assist, dual 12.3-inch panoramic displays, ventilated seats, distinctive exterior lighting and Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty.

Media Strategy: Campaign Rollout Across Channels

"Look At You Now" will roll out across broadcast, digital, social and YouTube, with custom extensions designed to bring Hall's comedic timing and the Kona's surprise-and-delight features to life. The campaign also includes a 15-second spot highlighting Remote Smart Parking Assist, as Hall watches the Kona maneuver out of a tight parking space with no one inside, along with social-first executions spotlighting Kona features such as ventilated seats and turbocharged performance.

Culture Brands

Culture Brands is an independent, minority and woman-owned agency that exists to authentically celebrate, reflect and represent African Americans in media. Founded in 2017, by advertising veteran Eunique Jones Gibson, the agency creates culturally relevant and affirming campaigns that engage African-American audiences by ensuring they are seen, heard and valued. Culture Brands' owned and operated media platform and consumer brands such as the award-winning Because of Them We Can and IYKYK Games allow them to remain in two-way conversation with the African-American community. The agency is headquartered right outside of the nation's capital in Lanham, MD. www.culturebrands.co.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America