Hyundai activated across BETX FanFest, the BET Awards Red Carpet and BET's Icon of the Year Award honoring actress Teyana Taylor

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America today announced its first-ever sponsorship of the BET Awards and BET Experience 2026, which marked a new partnership with one of entertainment's most influential celebrations of Black culture, music, creativity and achievement.

Hyundai marks First-Ever Sponsorship of the BET Awards and BET Experience 2026. Photo credit: Mad Works Photography.

"Hyundai is proud to have been part of culture's biggest night and to have debuted as a sponsor of the BET Awards and BET Experience," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Teyana Taylor's impact on culture is undeniable. Her creativity across music, fashion and film reflects what it looks like to move with vision, purpose and originality. At Hyundai, we believe the future starts now, and we are honored to celebrate artists and innovators who continue to help drive culture forward."

Hyundai Debuted as an Integrated Partner Across BET Awards Weekend

Hyundai's BET Awards weekend sponsorship included three core integrations: presenting sponsorship of the BETX Main Stage at FanFest, vehicle integration during the BET Awards Red Carpet and Digital Pre-Show, and sponsorship of BET's Icon of the Year Award honoring Teyana Taylor during the live broadcast.

"The BET Awards and BET Experience bring community, culture, and connection together like nothing else in the media landscape. It's where fans, artists, and brands show up to all share the biggest moments in Black culture," said Louis Carr, president, BET.

Hyundai Presented the BETX Main Stage at BET Experience FanFest

Hyundai served as presenting sponsor of the BETX Main Stage Presented by Hyundai during BET Experience FanFest, which took place June 26-27 at The Beehive in South Los Angeles. As one of the weekend's major fan destinations, FanFest brought together music, community, food and culture through live performances and immersive experiences.

Mariah the Scientist headlined Saturday's programming, with additional talent across the FanFest lineup including B2K, Coi Leray, Destin Conrad, Fabolous, G Herbo, Jaewon, kwn and Larry June.

Hyundai's presence at FanFest included vehicle integrations throughout the festival footprint, creating opportunities for fans to engage with the brand in a high-energy, culture-forward environment.

Hyundai Vehicles Were Featured During the BET Awards Red Carpet and Digital Pre-Show

On Sunday, June 28, Hyundai was featured as part of the BET Awards Red Carpet and Digital Pre-Show, one of the weekend's most visible moments.

The integration featured the Hyundai Santa Fe, IONIQ 9, and Palisade with co-branded visuals across the pre-show and BET's digital platforms. Elements included celebrity interview moments, vehicle visuals, digital livestream presence and social content captured throughout the red carpet experience.

Hyundai Sponsored BET's Icon of the Year Award Honoring Teyana Taylor

Hyundai also served as sponsor of BET's Icon of the Year Award, which honored Teyana Taylor during the BET Awards 2026 live broadcast on Sunday, June 28. The award celebrates an artist who is defining the cultural moment through their work, presence, vision and influence. BET announced Taylor as the recipient of BET's Icon of the Year Award sponsored by Hyundai on June 9, 2026.

Taylor, a multi-hyphenate creative force, has built an expansive career across music, film, fashion, directing, choreography and producing. From Harlem to the global stage, her work reflects a distinctive creative vision and an undeniable impact on culture. As part of the integration, Parker appeared in a pre-recorded video segment recognizing Taylor and connecting Hyundai's support to the broader celebration of artistry, creativity and cultural impact. BET's Icon of the Year Award sponsorship also included co-branded category graphics during the live broadcast, digital extensions and social content recognizing Taylor.

Partnership Reflects Hyundai's Commitment to Culture, Community and Innovation

The BET Awards, known as "Culture's Biggest Night," recognizes excellence across music, film, television, sports and philanthropy. Hyundai's first year as a sponsor reflects the brand's commitment to showing up in culturally meaningful ways and creating experiences that connect design, innovation and mobility with the artists and audiences shaping what's next.

"This partnership is about more than visibility. It is about showing up with intention," said Erik Thomas, director, experiential and multicultural marketing, Hyundai Motor America. "Through music, storytelling and live experiences, Hyundai is proud to be part of a weekend that celebrates creativity, community and cultural momentum."

The BET Awards Aired on Sunday, June 28, 2026, from Los Angeles

The BET Awards 2026 aired live on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with Druski as host.

ABOUT BET MEDIA GROUP

The BET Media Group, a unit of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), is the world's largest media company rooted in community, culture, and connection for the Black community. For over four decades, BET has served as a trusted home for Black audiences, amplifying authentic stories, elevating Black voices, and creating spaces where culture thrives and community comes together.



Through a powerful portfolio of brands—including BET, BET Her, BET Studios, and VH1—along with FAST channels such as BET Tyler Perry Comedy, BET Tyler Perry Drama, BET Comedy Movies, BET Cinema, BET Classics, BET Visionaries, BET Throwbacks, and BET Pluto, BET connects audiences across cable, digital, live events, studios, and global platforms. Together, these platforms deliver culturally resonant content that reflects the depth, creativity, and impact of the Black experience. For more information, visit www.bet.com and follow @BET on social platforms. For additional announcements, visit paramountpressexpress.com/bet/.



ABOUT BET AWARDS

"BET Awards" is one of the most-watched award shows on cable television, according to the Nielsen Company. The "BET Awards" franchise remains the #1 program in cable TV history among African-Americans, and it is the #1 telecast for BET every year. It recognizes the triumphs and successes of artists, entertainers, and athletes in a variety of categories.



ABOUT BET EXPERIENCE

BET Experience is the destination for elevating unapologetic Blackness with authentic entertainment, access, and lifestyle experiences. Through the lens of millennial and Gen Z audiences, BET Experience curates the culture, standing at the intersection of who this coveted segment is and where they're headed.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America