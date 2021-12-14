Hyundai Mobis announced '2045 Net-Zero Roadmap'

will achieve net zero emission with the implementation plans from global sites to value chains and local communities by 2045

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) announces the roadmap to Net-Zero under a vision of "Green Transformation to 2045 Net-Zero". The company recently joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for the first time in Korean automobile industry to go further and faster on the road to reach its 2045 destination.

The SBTi is a global campaign offering companies a way to set verified decarbonization targets with long-term emissions reduction plans. By joining the initiative, Hyundai Mobis will receive certification in two years based on strategic tracking of the company's goals.

By 2030, Hyundai Mobis aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% compared to its 2019 level, switch the electricity used in its global sites to renewable energy by 2040 and achieve net-zero across its entire supply chain by 2045.

The roadmap includes phased implementation strategies from workplace to supply chains/product value chains, and to local communities in the end. Development of innovative technologies as well as expansion of carbon reduction products based on life cycle assessment are examples of implementation plans.

According to the roadmap, known to be reported to the board of directors on the 10th, Hyundai Mobis will accelerate its efforts with the major 4 strategies including reducing workplace carbon emissions through energy conversion, systematic supply chain management, expanding low carbon products in line with the paradigm shift, and managing sustainable partnerships to create a green ecosystem.

Along with SBTi, Hyundai Mobis is also participating in global campaigns for net-zero including RE100 (Renewable Energy 100%), and Business Ambition for 1.5°C in partnership with the Race to Zero.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no.7 global automotive supplier, with annual sales of nearly $30 billion USD. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis aims to become a lifelong technology partner for vehicles and people. The company has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis currently employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. With the R&D headquarter in Korea, Mobis operates 4 technology centers in Germany, China, India and the United States.

