Hyundai Mobis Debuts Holographic Heads-Up Display, Redefining In-Car Tech at CES 2025

Hyundai Mobis revealed its Holographic Windshield Display technology, which projects driving information across the windshield specific to drivers' and passengers' needs.

The technology was developed with a world-renowned German optical company, ZEISS.

Pre-development of the holographic display was completed in the first half of 2024, with a goal of launching the product as early as 2027.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis, a leading global automotive supplier, has introduced the world's first full-windshield holographic display at CES 2025, redefining the future of in-vehicle display technology. Unlike conventional systems that rely on traditional screen-based components, this cutting-edge innovation operates without physical screens, offering a next-generation approach to information display in vehicles.

Lee Gyu Suk, CEO of Hyundai Mobis and Karl Lamprecht, CEO of ZEISS at CES - Lee Gyu Suk, CEO of Hyundai Mobis, and Karl Lamprecht, CEO of ZEISS, discussed the holographic windshield display. They committed to continuing their collaboration and enhancing technological synergy across multiple technologies. Hyundai Mobis introduced Holographic Heads-Up Display at CES2025

The holographic windshield display, exclusively integrated into Kia's EV9 electric vehicle for CES 2025, transforms the front window into a transparent screen without additional display devices. Essential information such as driving data, navigation, and music playlists is seamlessly projected onto the lower portion of the windshield, providing drivers with a more intuitive and immersive experience.

From the outside, the windshield retains the appearance of a standard transparent glass window. However, inside the vehicle, it delivers crystal-clear visuals for both drivers and passengers, even under bright outdoor conditions, thanks to its high brightness and superior color reproduction. The display leverages a specialized film embedded with a Holographic Optical Element (HOE), which utilizes the principle of light diffraction to project images and videos directly to the viewer's eyes.

In collaboration with ZEISS, a renowned German optical company, Hyundai Mobis developed this advanced holographic technology. At CES 2025, Hyundai Mobis CEO Lee Gyu Suk and ZEISS CEO Karl Lamprecht met at the Hyundai Mobis booth to discuss their partnership, review the status of the holographic windshield, and explore opportunities for future business collaboration and mass production.

Although the technology is not yet mass-produced, Hyundai Mobis and ZEISS plan to complete pre-development by mid-2026, with the goal of bringing the product to market by 2027. The two companies are committed to strengthening their technological synergy to make this innovation a reality for the global automotive market.

Hyundai Mobis hosted global clients at its CES 2025 booth to experience its cutting-edge technologies firsthand as well. The company conducted over 30 meetings with customers from around the world, showcasing 16 strategic products, including the holographic windshield, electrification components, vehicle electronics, chassis systems, and lamps. These efforts highlight Hyundai Mobis's commitment to driving global business growth and shaping the future of mobility.

