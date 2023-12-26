Hyundai Mobis Develops Core Solution for SDV in Digital Space

News provided by

Hyundai Mobis

26 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

  • Collaborating with U.S. software firm Wind River to build digital twin system 'M.Dev Studio', targeting development by 2024.
  • From product development to system validation and mass production testing in a digital environment, the system aims to shorten development time and reduce costs.
  • Adapting to the evolving development environment due to vehicle electrification and system sophistication, and offering essential solutions for future SDV development

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the rapid transition of the automotive industry to future mobility, Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) is establishing a system capable of developing and validating key vehicle technologies in an unrestricted digital virtual environment.

This initiative aims to significantly reduce technology development time, allowing various related research teams and collaborative partners early-stage access to the system's innovative collaboration platform. It is an optimal system for developing software-driven vehicles (SDVs).

Hyundai Mobis, in collaboration with the U.S. software development firm Wind River, is creating M.Dev Studio. This system, as announced by Hyundai Mobis on 26th, enables simulation and remote monitoring of various core technologies in a real-vehicle environment, now shifted to the digital space.

M.Dev Studio embodies the concept of developing Hyundai Mobis's future mobility technologies in digital and virtual environments. Wind River is a global software development firm providing critical solutions in the digital twin field.

Utilizing this system, various core technologies and vehicle products can be quickly evaluated, from the early-development to research and development stages, in a digital environment simulating real-world application scenarios.

For example, it allows for simulation of various sensors and controllers under different conditions and testing of autonomous driving systems' functionality through virtual signals in diverse scenarios. Hyundai Mobis plans to implement this system next year, immediately utilizing it for component design, validation, and assessment.

A key advantage is the online environment, where developers can participate in development and conduct joint tests using a standard system, anytime, anywhere. This enhances the completion of future mobility core components and improves reliability of the validation and assessment phases. It also enables simultaneous multiple-project developments, shortening product development time and reducing costs.

This digital-based system is closely linked to recent changes in vehicle development environments. With the increased complexity and data processing of various devices due to vehicle electrification and system sophistication, a new digital response system transcending physical limitations has become necessary.

Jung Soo-Kyung, Executive Vice President and Head of Automotive Electrification Business Unit at Hyundai Mobis, said, "We expect to enhance development efficiency in the evolving vehicle environment, allowing us to respond swiftly to the demands of our client companies. We will stably establish the system and provide essential solutions for the SDV development of global automakers."

Hyundai Mobis is concentrating its capabilities company-wide to leap forward as a Mobility Platform Provider, offering integrated software-centric solutions. The company plans to secure early differentiated competitiveness in key future mobility areas such as electrification, autonomous driving, and connectivity by establishing a standardized and integrated R&D environment, recruiting top talent, and strengthening global open innovation.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting, and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates its R&D headquarters in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China and India. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.mobis.co.kr/

Media Contact 
Choon Kee Hwang: [email protected]

Myong Sun Song: [email protected]

SOURCE Hyundai Mobis

Also from this source

Hyundai Mobis Showcases Innovative Future Mobility Technologies at CES 2024

Hyundai Mobis Showcases Innovative Future Mobility Technologies at CES 2024

Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330), a global automotive supplier, today announced its participation in the world's largest technology exhibition, CES, which...
Hyundai Mobis Establishes 'Uiwang Electrification Research Center'

Hyundai Mobis Establishes 'Uiwang Electrification Research Center'

Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) announced on 5th that Hyundai Mobis has established the 'Electrification Research Center' within the Hyundai Motor Group's ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.