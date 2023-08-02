Hyundai Mobis Launches 'Parabolic Motion' Glove Box, Engineered for Electric Vehicles

News provided by

Hyundai Mobis

02 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

  • The advent of the 'Parabolic Motion Glove Box,' tailored for the increased interior space of electric vehicles...The first batch to be delivered to Kia EV9
  • Inspired by aircraft overhead bin, storage capacity is enhanced to over 8L, and user convenience features such as knee collision prevention are improved
  • Addressing the future mobility market's demand for 'space innovation,' fortified approach with user-centric, cutting-edge technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) provides a new type of glove box specifically designed for electric vehicles, to Kia's large electric SUV, the EV9. This innovative development notably includes an expanded glove box capacity and user-friendly design, which minimizes the risk of knee collision when the glove box is opened.

Continue Reading
Pictured is the 'Parabolic Motion Glove Box,' a new concept glove box for electric vehicles developed by Hyundai Mobis, featured in the EV9. The parabolic motion mechanism is facilitated by the connecting component on the glove box's right side.
Pictured is the 'Parabolic Motion Glove Box,' a new concept glove box for electric vehicles developed by Hyundai Mobis, featured in the EV9. The parabolic motion mechanism is facilitated by the connecting component on the glove box's right side.

Hyundai Mobis revealed on 2 that it had pioneered a 'Parabolic Motion Glove Box,' a concept inspired by the aircraft overhead bin. 'Parabolic Motion' alludes to the parabolic trajectory, mirroring the path followed by overhead airplane luggage compartments. The moniker underscores its distinct motion pattern, a stark contrast to the straightforward rotation or covers opening type glove boxes found in traditional vehicles.

Given that the design and composition of recently developed electric vehicles deviate from those of conventional internal combustion vehicles, Hyundai Mobis has engineered a glove box suited explicitly for electric vehicles. Eliminating an engine room in electric vehicles broadens passenger space, facilitating an expansion in the glove box's storage capacity. 

In automotive terminology, a 'glove box' is a compartment near the passenger's knee, typically storing items such as car manuals, tissues, sunglasses, and foldable umbrellas. It is one of the most oversized compartments available in a car for storing small items.

In its quest to optimize the glove box for electric vehicles, Hyundai Mobis has significantly enlarged its storage capacity. Conventional internal combustion vehicles typically offer a glove box capacity of around 5.5L. However, by adopting the parabolic motion approach, Hyundai Mobis has increased this capacity to over 8L. Consequently, this increase allows the storage of more and more oversized items than traditional internal combustion vehicle glove boxes. Apart from boosting capacity, usability has been enhanced, including simplified item retrieval and insertion and reducing knee collision instances when the glove box is opened.

Hyundai Mobis' latest technological breakthrough originated from an in-house idea contest. This inventive concept won a gold medal in the 2021 internal idea contest, eventually evolving into a tangible product that led to mass production. The proposition of developing a glove box mechanism optimized for electric vehicles initially garnered much attention. Since 2019, Hyundai Mobis has been fostering a culture of voluntary and creative R&D among its employees, having already accumulated over 3,200 ideas to date as of the first half of this year.

Choi Jae-seob, Head of Trim Module Engineering Sector at Hyundai Mobis, emphasized the importance of reinterpreting passenger space for future mobility, stating, "We are committed to the continuous development of bespoke technologies that prioritize user experience."

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting, and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates its R&D headquarters in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China and India. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.mobis.co.kr/

Media Contact 
Jihyun Han: [email protected]
Choon Kee Hwang: [email protected]

SOURCE Hyundai Mobis

Also from this source

Hyundai Mobis breaks ground in Indonesia for a New Battery System Plant

Hyundai Mobis Develops Groundbreaking Headlamps that Prevent Nighttime Accidents

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.