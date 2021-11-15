Hyundai Mobis to assist driving in a narrow street with its new automated urban driving system

With the MPS, the car is able to drive itself through a narrow street by avoiding obstructions, drive through the revolving gate of an underground parking lot, or drive backwards at a dead end where two cars are facing each other. All these are made possible at the press of a button.

Hyundai Mobis developed this technology using its own software logic and mass-produced ultrasonic sensors. This technology is based on the fact that, while RADAR and LiDAR sensors are useful for recognizing objects located far away or in high-speed driving, ultrasonic sensors are rather more suitable for narrow streets or underground parking lots. The ultrasonic sensors recognize objects over a short distance, while the software logic and the control system perform self-driving.

One of the core technologies of this system is Narrow Space Assistance (NSA). The car needs only 16 inches of extra space on both sides to drive through a narrow street by itself.

Another core technology is Reverse Assistance (RA). It records the car's travel route on a real-time basis and creates the reverse route by itself at the press of a button. The steering wheel and vehicle speed are controlled automatically.

Aside from the MPS, various other technologies for safety and convenience have been integrated into the system, thereby further enhancing the competitiveness of the driver assistance solution.

The Remote Smart Parking Assistance (RSPA) system is capable of parking a car at a right angle or in parallel by finding an empty space when the driver is out of the car and presses the remote. 3D Surround View Monitor (SVM) provides a better parking experience by showing the area 360 degrees around the car three-dimensionally. Rear-autonomous Emergency Braking (R-AEB) is also noticeable.

Hyundai Mobis will preemptively suggest global automakers to apply related technologies. The application scope will be expanded to purpose-built vehicles (PBV) as well as large SUVs whose popularity is now growing rapidly.

Hyundai Mobis is showing one automated urban driving technology after another and is resolved to lead the new future vehicle market represented by PBV. The company presented its M.Vision Pop, an exceptionally small urban mobility concept, in March, and has also succeeded in developing a foldable steering system and a 90-degree rotating e-corner module for shared autonomous vehicles last month.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no.7 global automotive supplier, with annual sales of nearly $30 billion USD. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis aims to become a lifelong technology partner for vehicles and people. The company has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis currently employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. With the R&D headquarter in Korea, Mobis operates 4 technology centers in Germany, China, India and the United States.

For more information, please visit the website at http://mobis.co.kr/

Media Contact

Jihyun Han, [email protected]

Choon Kee Hwang, [email protected]

SOURCE Hyundai Mobis

Related Links

http://mobis.co.kr/

