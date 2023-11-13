Hyundai Motor Advances Electrification Vision with New EV-dedicated Plant in Ulsan, Building on Its Brand Heritage

"The new EV-dedicated Plant in Ulsan is the beginning of a promising future for the next 50 years and the era of electrification. I am honored to share our dream of a 100-year company here," said Executive Chair Chung. "Just as the dream of building the best car in the past made Ulsan an automotive city today, I trust Ulsan will be an innovative mobility city that leads the way in the era of electrification, starting with a dedicated EV plant."

The new EV-dedicated plant will be a human-centered facility with an innovative manufacturing platform that delivers an optimal working environment for employees. The new plant will also be the hub for Hyundai Motor's mobility production in the era of electrification. With the new plant, Hyundai Motor's Ulsan Plant complex will become a base of future mobility production.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

