Hyundai Motor America Announces A $250,000 Donation To Montgomery Public Schools For STEM Education

MONTGOMERY, Ala., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America continues its commitment to education through expanding its signature Hyundai ST Math Initiative with the MIND Research Institute. Hyundai will donate $250,000 to the Montgomery Public Schools (MPS) system for the program. The Hyundai ST Math Initiative in Montgomery will benefit over 3,000 students from five public elementary schools in the MPS system including Catoma; T.S. Morris; Morningview; Seth Johnson; and Brewbaker Elementary. To officially kick off the program, Hyundai executives will host city dignitaries and school officials at its HMMA plant. Immediately thereafter a press conference and check presentation will take place at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 21st at the Catoma Elementary School Library with special guests including, Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO, The King Center For Non-violent Social Change; Mr. Todd Strange, Mayor; Mr. Elton Dean, Commission Chairman; Dr. Ann Roy Moore, MPS Superintendent, Ms. Clare Weil, Montgomery School Board President; Mr. Willie Durham, Chair of MACC, Mr. Jim Sidick, VP of Education Partnerships, MIND, along with Hyundai executives, elected officials and supporters throughout the Montgomery community.

"Hyundai is committed to helping communities thrive, and one of our core priorities is investing in education," says Zafar Brooks, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity & Inclusion, Hyundai Motor America. "The Hyundai ST Math program is a longstanding partnership with the MIND Research Institute®, which provides foundational instruction in math development skills and STEM education for kids. We believe this STEM initiative can help unlock young minds today to help solve tomorrow's problems, and help build the next generation of innovators."

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) has called the city of Montgomery its home for nearly 15 years, and employs over 3,000+ and directly supports a host of suppliers, local businesses and community based organizations. This latest donation to the Montgomery community is a part of Hyundai's commitment to the community.

"We are honored by Hyundai's tremendous support and commitment to the students of MPS," says, Dr. Ann Roy Moore, Superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools. "This program will aid educators and equip students with advanced technology and resources to develop interest and increase proficiency in STEM subjects."

Since 2011, Hyundai Motor America has committed nearly $2 million to its nationwide ST Math™ program. The ST Math™ curriculum, created by the MIND, is developed for elementary and secondary schools and takes a distinctive approach to math and key problem-solving skills. The Hyundai STEM initiative operates in 80 schools, with 25,000 students and 1,000 teachers throughout the nation.

For more information on Hyundai's ST Math Initiative, visit www.mindresearch.org and www.stmath.com .

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

MIND Research Institute

MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization, dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a visual instructional program that builds deep conceptual understanding of math through rigorous and creative problem solving to engage, motivate, and challenge Pre-K-8 students toward higher achievement. ST Math incorporates the latest in learning and the brain, promoting mastery-based learning and mathematical understanding. Longitudinal and broad-based studies across diverse population groups continue to demonstrate ST Math's efficacy in building lifelong learners prepared for success in STEM fields. ST Math currently reaches more than 1.2 million students and 56,000 teachers at 4,300 schools in 47 states. For more information, visit stmath.com.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Related Links

http://www.hyundaiusa.com

