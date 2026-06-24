Hyundai Motor America Appoints Steven Yandura as Vice President of U.S. National Sales

Yandura brings proven sales leadership following record growth at Genesis

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America has named Steven Yandura vice president of national sales, effective today. In this role, Yandura is responsible for all aspects of sales and distribution of Hyundai vehicles in the U.S., including sales strategy, fleet and certified pre-owned operations, dealer relations, market representation, and related activities to drive sales growth and market share. He also oversees Hyundai's seven sales regions and reports to Claudia Márquez, chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor America.

Steven Yandura (Photo: Hyundai)

"Steven has delivered strong retail sales performance at Genesis, and his appointment supports Hyundai's strategy to sustain record U.S. sales growth and increase market share," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America. "This leadership transition reflects the strength and continuity of our North America leadership team and the deep bench we've built across both brands. With experience in sales, aftersales and dealer operations, he is well-positioned to lead Hyundai's U.S. sales organization as we push toward '6 for 6 in 2026,' our goal of achieving a sixth consecutive year of retail sales records in the U.S."

Yandura was most recently the vice president, sales operations, Genesis Motor America, helping drive record sales and strengthening the brand's retail performance. Genesis sold more than 80,000 vehicles in 2025 and is on track to achieve another sales record in 2026, with year-to-date sales up 3%. He also previously served as vice president of aftersales, customer satisfaction and training at Genesis, where he helped enhance customer satisfaction and the ownership experience.

Prior to Genesis, Yandura held several senior leadership roles at Stellantis, including vice president of MOPAR U.S. and field operations, where he achieved record parts revenue and helped drive improvements in customer satisfaction and dealership performance across key metrics. He also served as executive director of the Southwest Business Center, consistently delivering strong results in sales, retail share, profitability and customer satisfaction.

Yandura has more than 30 years of automotive industry experience spanning sales, aftersales and brand management. He holds an MBA from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Arts in communication from Michigan State University.

Edgar Carranza, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor México, will assume the role of vice president, sales operations, Genesis Motor America, succeeding Yandura. Juan Carlos Ortega, senior sales director, Hyundai Motor México, will be promoted to CEO of Hyundai Motor México.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America