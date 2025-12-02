Hyundai Motor America Donates 18 Electric Vehicles to Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Dec 02, 2025, 09:15 ET

IONIQ 5 SUVs to be used in programs nationwide.

PHOENIX, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI), the transportation, skilled trades, electrical and energy education division Universal Technical Institute, Inc., today announced that Hyundai Motor America has donated 18 electric vehicles for use at UTI campuses nationwide. The first six IONIQ 5 SUVs are now part of coursework at UTI-Long Beach, UTI-Rancho Cucamonga, and UTI-Sacramento, allowing students to gain practical experience working with advanced technology. The additional 12 vehicles will be rolled out to other campuses over the coming months.

"Technicians are the backbone of our industry, and we value these skilled professionals who play an essential role in delivering an exceptional customer experience," said Michel Poirier, Vice President, Aftersales and Customer Experience, Hyundai Motor America. "Our partnerships with trade school institutions, like UTI, are vital in preparing the next generation of technicians. These collaborations ensure that students receive the comprehensive training they need to excel in their careers and meet the evolving demands of the automotive industry."

"As the need for electric vehicle maintenance continues to grow, it's essential that dealerships have a talent pipeline of experienced technicians. Our partnerships with original equipment manufacturers like Hyundai Motor America are a valuable asset as we prepare students for transportation careers, and we are grateful for their investment in our programs," said UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz.

The IONIQ 5 electric vehicles will be used in UTI's Battery Electric Vehicle Technology course — covering high-voltage vehicle operation, electric vehicle components, diagnosis and services, and electronic principles and safety — that is part of UTI's Automotive Technology and Automotive & Diesel Technology programs.

For more information about Universal Technical Institute and its programs, please visit www.uti.edu.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.
Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider serving students, partners and communities nationwide. The company offers high-quality education and support services for in-demand careers via its two divisions: UTI and Concorde Career Colleges. The UTI division operates 15 campuses located in nine states, with more announced, and offers a wide range of transportation, skilled trades, electrical and energy training programs. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in eight states and online, with more announced, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu; LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges; or X at @news_UTI and @ConcordeCareer.

