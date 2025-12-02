Hyundai Motor America Donates 18 Electric Vehicles to Universal Technical Institute

"Technicians are the backbone of our industry, and we value these skilled professionals who play an essential role in delivering an exceptional customer experience," said Michel Poirier, Vice President, Aftersales and Customer Experience, Hyundai Motor America. "Our partnerships with trade school institutions, like UTI, are vital in preparing the next generation of technicians. These collaborations ensure that students receive the comprehensive training they need to excel in their careers and meet the evolving demands of the automotive industry."

"As the need for electric vehicle maintenance continues to grow, it's essential that dealerships have a talent pipeline of experienced technicians. Our partnerships with original equipment manufacturers like Hyundai Motor America are a valuable asset as we prepare students for transportation careers, and we are grateful for their investment in our programs," said UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz.

The IONIQ 5 electric vehicles will be used in UTI's Battery Electric Vehicle Technology course — covering high-voltage vehicle operation, electric vehicle components, diagnosis and services, and electronic principles and safety — that is part of UTI's Automotive Technology and Automotive & Diesel Technology programs.

