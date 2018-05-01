Hyundai Motor America Reports April 2018 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported April sales of Hyundai- and Genesis-branded vehicles of 56,063 units, an 11 percent decline in comparison with April 2017. Despite the overall decline there were several significant gains as Hyundai's SUV family continues to set records.
For the second consecutive month, Hyundai set an all-time record in monthly SUV sales with 25,618 units sold. Tucson also continued its strong run setting another monthly sales record and exceeding 12,000 units for the first time with a 30 percent increase over last April. This is the 14th month in a row with a new monthly record for Tucson. Hyundai's new subcompact SUV Kona is also finding its footing in the segment with quickly turning inventory, a high-level of conquest in early data, and sales growth of 40 percent compared with March 2018. The Hyundai Ioniq also had a strong month with sales increasing 36 percent year-over-year.
Sales by Brand
Apr-18
Apr-17
2018 YTD
2017 YTD
Hyundai
55,035
61,669
199,550
225,306
Genesis
1,028
1,381
5,390
6,536
TOTAL
56,063
63,050
204,940
231,842
Hyundai Brand Highlights
"Even with April having three fewer selling days and one less weekend, Hyundai's well-balanced SUV lineup continues to take advantage of market conditions and consumer preferences," said John Angevine, director, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Customers are quickly realizing that Hyundai offers SUVs that are well designed, loaded with technology, fuel efficient, and covered by an industry-leading warranty. The SUV gains are balanced by Hyundai's car sales that shouldn't be forgotten as millions of customers still find cars appealing, represented by Ioniq's 36 percent increase."
April Product and Corporate Initiatives
- Wards 10 Best Interiors: Kona's sleek and modern interior was named to the list from a field of 40 vehicles with new or significantly-refreshed interiors.
- Usage-Based Insurance: Hyundai and Verisk, a leading data analytics provider, announced an alignment to bring usage-based insurance programs to Hyundai customers in the future, meaning lower insurance premiums for drivers.
- NFL Draft: Hyundai wrapped up a successful 2018 NFL Draft marketing program, partnering with four of the top prospects to tell their stories leading up to the biggest day in their careers.
- Pirelli World Challenge TCR Podiums: On the racetrack, Hyundai continued its dominating performances in the Pirelli World Challenge TCR series with a win and second place finish over the weekend's two races.
Hyundai Model Sales
Vehicle
Apr-18
Apr-17
2018 YTD
2017 YTD
Accent
2,816
6,951
10,234
21,714
Azera
228
273
604
1,225
Elantra
14,044
16,346
61,108
70,548
Kona
3,315
0
5,874
0
Santa Fe
9,400
9,480
37,952
37,582
Sonata
9,616
16,294
33,441
54,163
Tucson
12,903
9,952
40,785
31,107
Veloster
924
923
3,964
6,471
Ioniq
1,789
1,316
5,587
1,648
Genesis Brand Highlights
Genesis Motor America reported sales of 1,028 in April, a 26 percent decrease compared to the year prior.
Genesis Model Sales
Vehicle
Apr-18
Apr-17
2018 YTD
2017 YTD
G80
786
1,065
4,164
5,017
G90
242
316
1,226
1,519
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.
Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com
