Hyundai Motor America Reports April 2018 Sales

- Best Total SUV Sales Month of All Time

- Record-Setting Tucson Month

- Kona Off to a Fast Start

- Ioniq Sales Increase 36 Percent

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported April sales of Hyundai- and Genesis-branded vehicles of 56,063 units, an 11 percent decline in comparison with April 2017. Despite the overall decline there were several significant gains as Hyundai's SUV family continues to set records.

For the second consecutive month, Hyundai set an all-time record in monthly SUV sales with 25,618 units sold. Tucson also continued its strong run setting another monthly sales record and exceeding 12,000 units for the first time with a 30 percent increase over last April. This is the 14th month in a row with a new monthly record for Tucson. Hyundai's new subcompact SUV Kona is also finding its footing in the segment with quickly turning inventory, a high-level of conquest in early data, and sales growth of 40 percent compared with March 2018. The Hyundai Ioniq also had a strong month with sales increasing 36 percent year-over-year.

Sales by Brand

Apr-18

Apr-17

2018 YTD

2017 YTD

Hyundai

55,035

61,669

199,550

225,306

Genesis

1,028

1,381

5,390

6,536

TOTAL

56,063

63,050

204,940

231,842

Hyundai Brand Highlights
"Even with April having three fewer selling days and one less weekend, Hyundai's well-balanced SUV lineup continues to take advantage of market conditions and consumer preferences," said John Angevine, director, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Customers are quickly realizing that Hyundai offers SUVs that are well designed, loaded with technology, fuel efficient, and covered by an industry-leading warranty. The SUV gains are balanced by Hyundai's car sales that shouldn't be forgotten as millions of customers still find cars appealing, represented by Ioniq's 36 percent increase."

April Product and Corporate Initiatives

  • Wards 10 Best Interiors: Kona's sleek and modern interior was named to the list from a field of 40 vehicles with new or significantly-refreshed interiors.
  • Usage-Based Insurance: Hyundai and Verisk, a leading data analytics provider, announced an alignment to bring usage-based insurance programs to Hyundai customers in the future, meaning lower insurance premiums for drivers.
  • NFL Draft: Hyundai wrapped up a successful 2018 NFL Draft marketing program, partnering with four of the top prospects to tell their stories leading up to the biggest day in their careers.
  • Pirelli World Challenge TCR Podiums: On the racetrack, Hyundai continued its dominating performances in the Pirelli World Challenge TCR series with a win and second place finish over the weekend's two races.

Hyundai Model Sales

Vehicle

Apr-18

Apr-17

2018 YTD

2017 YTD

Accent

2,816

6,951

10,234

21,714

Azera

228

273

604

1,225

Elantra

14,044

16,346

61,108

70,548

Kona

3,315

0

5,874

0

Santa Fe

9,400

9,480

37,952

37,582

Sonata

9,616

16,294

33,441

54,163

Tucson

12,903

9,952

40,785

31,107

Veloster

924

923

3,964

6,471

Ioniq

1,789

1,316

5,587

1,648

Genesis Brand Highlights
Genesis Motor America reported sales of 1,028 in April, a 26 percent decrease compared to the year prior.

Genesis Model Sales

Vehicle

Apr-18

Apr-17

2018 YTD

2017 YTD

G80

786

1,065

4,164

5,017

G90

242

316

1,226

1,519

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

 

