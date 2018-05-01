Hyundai Motor America Reports April 2018 Sales

For the second consecutive month, Hyundai set an all-time record in monthly SUV sales with 25,618 units sold. Tucson also continued its strong run setting another monthly sales record and exceeding 12,000 units for the first time with a 30 percent increase over last April. This is the 14th month in a row with a new monthly record for Tucson. Hyundai's new subcompact SUV Kona is also finding its footing in the segment with quickly turning inventory, a high-level of conquest in early data, and sales growth of 40 percent compared with March 2018. The Hyundai Ioniq also had a strong month with sales increasing 36 percent year-over-year.

Sales by Brand

Apr-18 Apr-17 2018 YTD 2017 YTD Hyundai 55,035 61,669 199,550 225,306 Genesis 1,028 1,381 5,390 6,536 TOTAL 56,063 63,050 204,940 231,842

Hyundai Brand Highlights

"Even with April having three fewer selling days and one less weekend, Hyundai's well-balanced SUV lineup continues to take advantage of market conditions and consumer preferences," said John Angevine, director, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Customers are quickly realizing that Hyundai offers SUVs that are well designed, loaded with technology, fuel efficient, and covered by an industry-leading warranty. The SUV gains are balanced by Hyundai's car sales that shouldn't be forgotten as millions of customers still find cars appealing, represented by Ioniq's 36 percent increase."

April Product and Corporate Initiatives

Wards 10 Best Interiors: Kona's sleek and modern interior was named to the list from a field of 40 vehicles with new or significantly-refreshed interiors.

Kona's sleek and modern interior was named to the list from a field of 40 vehicles with new or significantly-refreshed interiors. Usage-Based Insurance: Hyundai and Verisk, a leading data analytics provider, announced an alignment to bring usage-based insurance programs to Hyundai customers in the future, meaning lower insurance premiums for drivers.

Hyundai and Verisk, a leading data analytics provider, announced an alignment to bring usage-based insurance programs to Hyundai customers in the future, meaning lower insurance premiums for drivers. NFL Draft: Hyundai wrapped up a successful 2018 NFL Draft marketing program, partnering with four of the top prospects to tell their stories leading up to the biggest day in their careers.

Hyundai wrapped up a successful 2018 NFL Draft marketing program, partnering with four of the top prospects to tell their stories leading up to the biggest day in their careers. Pirelli World Challenge TCR Podiums: On the racetrack, Hyundai continued its dominating performances in the Pirelli World Challenge TCR series with a win and second place finish over the weekend's two races.

Hyundai Model Sales Vehicle Apr-18 Apr-17 2018 YTD 2017 YTD Accent 2,816 6,951 10,234 21,714 Azera 228 273 604 1,225 Elantra 14,044 16,346 61,108 70,548 Kona 3,315 0 5,874 0 Santa Fe 9,400 9,480 37,952 37,582 Sonata 9,616 16,294 33,441 54,163 Tucson 12,903 9,952 40,785 31,107 Veloster 924 923 3,964 6,471 Ioniq 1,789 1,316 5,587 1,648

Genesis Brand Highlights

Genesis Motor America reported sales of 1,028 in April, a 26 percent decrease compared to the year prior.

Genesis Model Sales Vehicle Apr-18 Apr-17 2018 YTD 2017 YTD G80 786 1,065 4,164 5,017 G90 242 316 1,226 1,519

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

