FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported February sales of 45,612 units, a 2 percent increase in comparison with February 2018 and the seventh straight month of increasing sales for Hyundai. Retail sales in February grew 6 percent as Hyundai's SUV portfolio continues to resonate with customers, while fleet deliveries were down 9 percent. Hyundai sales in 2019 are off to a strong start, up 2 percent on the year.

Feb-19 Feb-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD Hyundai 45,612 44,732 86,408 84,361

February Highlights

Hyundai sold 25,024 SUVs, representing 55 percent of the total sales volume. This was an all-time February SUV sales record with an increase of 38 percent compared with February 2018 and the seventh consecutive monthly SUV sales record. Santa Fe and Santa Fe XL total sales grew by 5 percent, while retail sales of Santa Fe were up 35 percent. Tucson established its February sales record with 9,411 units sold, up 12 percent compared with last year. Kona, the recently named North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, rounded out the SUV sales story with sold 5,686 units sold, including the start of Kona Electric sales. Veloster was also up 15 percent, while the Veloster N continues to receive rave reviews from customers, media and automotive enthusiasts.

"February was a positive month for Hyundai as we achieved a 6 percent increase in retail sales and as a result expect to gain retail market share," said John Cook, director, Sales Operations, Hyundai Motor America. "Our revamped product lineup is driving consumer interest as we've increased sales in each of the past seven months. Our vehicles continue to win some of the most important industry honors for performance, design, quality and cost-to-own leadership. Combine that with the efforts of our dealers to improve the customer experience and improving residual values, and we are optimistic for continued retail success throughout the rest of 2019."

February Product and Corporate Activities

Model Sales

Vehicle Feb-19 Feb-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD Accent 1,790 2,080 3,615 4,509 Elantra 10,304 15,724 20,246 29,741 Ioniq 1,032 1,156 1,987 2,129 Kona 5,686 199 11,382 199 Nexo 5 1* 40 2* Santa Fe 9,922 9,474 17,754 17,151 Sonata 6,481 6,700 12,693 12,727 Tucson 9,411 8,437 16,855 16,074 Veloster 981 851 1,836 1,595

* Tucson Fuel Cell sales

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

