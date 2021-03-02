Hyundai Motor America Reports February 2021 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total February sales of 48,333 units, a 9% decrease compared with the company's all-time best February in 2020. Retail sales were down 2%. Hyundai fleet sales were down 47%, representing 9% of total volume.

February 2021 contained two fewer selling days and one fewer selling weekend than last year. On a daily selling rate basis, Hyundai total sales increased 1% and retail sales were up 9%.

"Hyundai's manufacturing facilities have maintained production levels, allowing our customers to find the Hyundai vehicle they desire," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Significant weather in parts of the country disrupted logistics and sales. We anticipate sales bouncing back in those areas over the next several months. Despite that, consumer demand remains strong and Hyundai dealers continue to achieve increasing return on sales."

Hyundai sold 44,133 retail units in January. Retail SUV sales were up 8% and represented 69% of the total retail mix. Retail sales rose for Venue (+13%), Kona (+4%), Tucson (+9%), Santa Fe (+26%) and the entire eco-friendly lineup (+17%).

Feb-21 Feb-20 2021 YTD 2020 YTD Hyundai 48,333 53,013 91,727 95,757

February Product and Corporate Activities

IONIQ 5 Global Reveal: Hyundai Motor Company launched the IONIQ 5 midsize CUV, redefining electric mobility lifestyle with sustainable and innovative features

Hyundai Motor Company launched the IONIQ 5 midsize CUV, redefining electric mobility lifestyle with sustainable and innovative features 2021 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICKS: Hyundai has seven combined Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS (TSP+) and TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP)-rated vehicles in its lineup, among the most in the industry

Hyundai has seven combined Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS (TSP+) and TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP)-rated vehicles in its lineup, among the most in the industry 2022 Tucson Production Begins: Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) started production of the all-new 2022 Tucson SUV

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) started production of the all-new 2022 Tucson SUV Redesigned 2022 Kona and Kona EV: Hyundai released details for its significantly redesigned and enhanced 2022 Kona and Kona Electric SUVs for the U.S. market

Hyundai released details for its significantly redesigned and enhanced 2022 Kona and Kona Electric SUVs for the U.S. market Car and Driver Editor's Choice List: Accent, Elantra, Kona, Kona EV, Sonata, Palisade and Veloster N landed onto the Car and Driver Editors' Choice list

Accent, Elantra, Kona, Kona EV, Sonata, Palisade and Veloster N landed onto the Editors' Choice list TIGER Uncrewed Ultimate Mobility Vehicle Concept: Hyundai Motor Group unveiled TIGER, an intelligent ground excursion mobility vehicle designed to carry various types of payload while traveling over challenging terrain

Model Total Sales

Vehicle Feb-21 Feb-20 2021 YTD 2020 YTD Accent 1,448 2,046 2,484 3,611 Elantra 6,253 10,441 13,495 18,315 Ioniq 1,258 1,481 2,195 2,759 Kona 6,961 7,092 12,194 11,300 Nexo 25 28 48 44 Palisade 6,354 6,967 12,023 13,155 Santa Fe 8,318 7,152 17,032 13,544 Sonata 6,202 6,144 11,222 11,645 Tucson 9,423 9,594 17,403 17,662 Veloster 222 842 415 1,507 Venue 1,869 1,226 3,216 2,215

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

