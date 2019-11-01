Hyundai Motor America Reports October 2019 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported October sales of 57,094 units, an 8% increase in comparison with October 2018. The October sales result is the 14th time in the last 15 months with increasing overall Hyundai vehicle sales.

Oct-19 Oct-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD Hyundai 57,094 52,653 563,450 545,445

Hyundai's retail sales increased a significant 12% in October, again driven by a standout sales performance from its SUV lineup. Retail gains were led by Santa Fe (up 26%), Tucson (up 16%), and Kona (up 27%), while Palisade sold 4,346 retail units, a 26% increase compared with last month, September 2019. In total, retail SUV sales finished at 28,547 units, the best ever October total, representing a 60% mix of retail volume compared with 50% mix in October 2018. This was also the fourth consecutive month exceeding 60% SUV retail mix as Hyundai becomes in closer alignment with the industry. Hyundai's broad eco-friendly lineup also performed well with total green vehicle sales up 64%, including Ioniq retail sales jumping 36% and Sonata HEV and PHEV up a combined 42%.

Hyundai SUVs set their all-time October total sales record, selling 32,140 units and growing 36% compared with October 2018. Kona sales increased by 27% setting an October record and Santa Fe grew 42%. The SUV performance represented 56% of total Hyundai sales compared with 45% in October of last year.

Hyundai's eco-friendly vehicles continue to perform well with total sales of all alternative-fueled vehicles increasing by 153%, including Ioniq growing 147% and setting a new October record. Additionally, Hyundai continues to reduce its dependency on fleet sales, which were down 8% on the month and represented 16% of total sales.

"We are off to a quick start to the fourth quarter of 2019 and we anticipate another month with increasing Hyundai market share," said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "We are coming off an extremely productive Hyundai national dealer meeting and are committed with our retailer partners to continuing to enhance our performance with dynamic product, appropriate incentives and inventory management that will accelerate the momentum that we are building."

National Hydrogen Day: Hyundai celebrated National Hydrogen Day by acknowledging its owners who have accumulated 8.4 million emission free miles in the NEXO and Tucson Fuel Cell vehicles.

Hyundai celebrated National Hydrogen Day by acknowledging its owners who have accumulated 8.4 million emission free miles in the NEXO and Tucson Fuel Cell vehicles. BotRide Launch: Hyundai, in collaboration with Pony.ai and Via, unveiled BotRide, a shared, on-demand, autonomous Kona Electric vehicle service operating in Irvine, California .

Hyundai, in collaboration with Pony.ai and Via, unveiled BotRide, a shared, on-demand, autonomous Kona Electric vehicle service operating in . IMSA TCR Championship: Mark Wilkins and Michael Lewis , drivers of the #98 Hyundai Veloster N TCR Race Car clinched the 2019 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Drivers' Championship, while Bryan Herta Autosport secured the Team Title and Hyundai finished a close second in the Manufacturers' Championship.

and , drivers of the #98 Hyundai Veloster N TCR Race Car clinched the 2019 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Drivers' Championship, while Bryan Herta Autosport secured the Team Title and Hyundai finished a close second in the Manufacturers' Championship. SEMA: In preparation for the SEMA Show, Hyundai began releasing information on its SEMA build cars, including a Veloster N Performance Concept Vehicle, the Veloster Grappler Concept, and NEXO and Sonata Hybrid Concepts that set land speed records.

In preparation for the SEMA Show, Hyundai began releasing information on its SEMA build cars, including a Veloster N Performance Concept Vehicle, the Veloster Grappler Concept, and NEXO and Sonata Hybrid Concepts that set land speed records. Hyundai Fill it Forward Challenge: At three California universities, Hyundai is spreading awareness about water sustainability and its eco-friendly vehicle offerings through a newly launched marketing campaign.

At three universities, Hyundai is spreading awareness about water sustainability and its eco-friendly vehicle offerings through a newly launched marketing campaign. New Chief Marketing Officer: Hyundai named Angela Zepeda its new chief marketing officer, who joined Hyundai from its advertising agency, INNOCEAN USA .

Vehicle Oct-19 Oct-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD Accent 1,706 1,483 21,721 23,303 Elantra 13,583 18,312 139,052 167,191 Ioniq 2,769 1,121 16,915 12,727 Kona 5,514 4,330 60,652 32,795 Nexo 17 0 214 36* Palisade 4,357 0 17,814 0 Santa Fe 10,964 7,728 107,283 96,697 Sonata 6,062 7,265 74,430 88,240 Tucson 11,288 11,493 114,149 114,971 Veloster 834 921 11,220 8,857

*Includes Tucson Fuel Cell sales

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

