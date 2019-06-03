Hyundai Motor America Reports Positive May 2019 Sales

- Hyundai Total Sales Up 2%; Retail Sales Up 4%

- Best Total SUV Sales Month of All-Time

- May Sales Records for Santa Fe, Tucson and Kona

- SUV Sales Represent 55% of Total Volume

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported May sales of 66,121 units, a 2% increase in comparison with May 2018 and the tenth straight month of increasing total sales on a comparative basis. Hyundai's sales gains were a result of the highest total SUV sales month ever, while Santa Fe, Tucson and Kona all set new May monthly sales records.

Retail sales increased for the fourth straight month on a comparative basis and grew by 4% in May. This result was backed by retail increases for Tucson (up 46%), Santa Fe (up 37%), Kona and Kona EV (up 41%) and Veloster (40%), while fleet sales declined by 5%.

May-19 May-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD Hyundai 66,121 64,980 269,126 264,530

May Highlights

Hyundai SUV sales had a historic May with the most SUV vehicles sold in a single month of all time, growing 27% compared with May 2018. Santa Fe and Santa Fe XL sales were up a combined 29%, Tucson was up 20% and Kona sales increased by 42%, with Santa Fe, Tucson and Kona setting May monthly sales records. The strong SUV performance represented 55% of total Hyundai sales. On the car front, Accent sales grew 8% and Veloster 40%.

"The focus on our core models, along with the efforts of our regions and retail partners, strong marketing support and an exceptional product line, continued to grow sales and pick up market share in an industry that we expected to be down in May," said John Cook, director, Sales Operations, Hyundai Motor America. "Hyundai's expanding SUV lineup is clearly resonating with customers and with Palisade sales starting this month, our SUV mix is becoming more in line with the industry and represents a big opportunity for Hyundai sales throughout the rest of this year."

May Product and Corporate Activities

2020 Elantra Enhancements: Hyundai announced details for the 2020 Elantra, which will now feature a new Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), improved fuel economy and standard Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) to once again set the standard in the compact sedan segment.

Best Mainstream CPO Program in the Industry: Hyundai was again named the best non-luxury certified pre-owned (CPO) program by Autotrader, the second consecutive year, and third time in the last four years it earned the top spot.

Hyundai was again named the best non-luxury certified pre-owned (CPO) program by Autotrader, the second consecutive year, and third time in the last four years it earned the top spot. 2019 Veloster Awarded an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK: In one of the industry's most demanding vehicle crash tests, the redesigned 2019 Veloster received a TOP SAFETY PICK award from the IIHS. The 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK award applies to Velosters equipped with premium LED headlights built after August 2018 .

In one of the industry's most demanding vehicle crash tests, the redesigned 2019 Veloster received a TOP SAFETY PICK award from the IIHS. The 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK award applies to Velosters equipped with premium LED headlights built after . Kona Iron Man Sales : Hyundai began sales of the special-edition Kona Iron Man and sold the first to Matthew Conway , an Air Force veteran from Florida who took home the vehicle that features numerous exterior and interior design elements that resemble and give an appreciative nod to the iconic Iron Man suit.

Hyundai began sales of the special-edition and sold the first to , an Air Force veteran from who took home the vehicle that features numerous exterior and interior design elements that resemble and give an appreciative nod to the iconic Iron Man suit. First IMSA Victory for Bryan Herta Autosport and Hyundai: Michael Lewis and Mark Wilkins won the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series at Mid-Ohio in early May for their first IMSA victory in the Veloster N TCR.

and won the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series at Mid-Ohio in early May for their first IMSA victory in the Veloster N TCR. Successful National Salute to America's Heroes Activation: To celebrate and pay tribute to the military and first responders, Hyundai completed a successful National Salute to America's Heroes Air and Sea Show in Miami Beach during Memorial Day weekend that also included a one-hour TV special executive produced by Peter Berg .

To celebrate and pay tribute to the military and first responders, Hyundai completed a successful National Salute to America's Heroes Air and Sea Show in during Memorial Day weekend that also included a one-hour TV special executive produced by . New Vice President of National Sales: Hyundai named automotive industry veteran Randy Parker vice president of National Sales for the U.S. market.

Model Sales

Vehicle May-19 May-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD Accent 2,659 2,471 12,274 12,705 Elantra 15,733 20,762 68,431 81,870 Ioniq 1,471 1,506 5,992 7,093 Kona 7,197 5,079 30,748 10,953 Nexo 19 19* 98 36* Santa Fe 13,807 10,707 53,236 48,659 Sonata 8,599 10,728 38,753 44,169 Tucson 15,616 12,972 53,129 53,740 Veloster 1,020 728 6,465 4,692



* Tucson Fuel Cell sales

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

