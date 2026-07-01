Hyundai Motor America Reports Record June, Q2 and First-Half 2026 Total Sales

Best June total sales in company history; up 11% year-over-year

Record Q2 total sales; up 4% year-over-year

Best ever first half total sales; up 3% year-over-year

Hybrid sales up 74% in June, 71% in Q2 and 67% percent on the year

Strong Q2 hybrid demand led by high-volume models including Tucson HEV, Santa Fe HEV, Elantra HEV and Sonata HEV

Electrified vehicles represent 33% of sales in the first half; IONIQ 5 up 9% on the year

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported its best-ever June total sales of 77,555 units, an 11% increase compared with June 2025. This result contributed to Hyundai's record-setting performance for both the second quarter and first half of 2026.

Record June results were achieved for several models and segments, including Santa Fe HEV (+12%), Sonata HEV (+246%), Tucson HEV (+14%), the Tucson overall (+20%) and Elantra N (+18%). Hybrid vehicles were the primary driver of total sales growth during the month increasing 74%.

Q2 and First Half Performance

Hyundai delivered its best-ever second quarter total sales performance with sales increasing 4%. In Q2, record results were led by Elantra HEV, Santa Fe HEV, Sonata HEV and Tucson HEV, along with the Sonata and Tucson families. Hybrid vehicle sales (+71%) reached all-time highs for the quarter, reinforcing sustained consumer demand for fuel-efficient powertrains.

Hyundai sold an all-time record of 450,568 total units in the first half of 2026, a 3% increase compared to the first half of 2025.

Hyundai Motor North America President and CEO Highlights June Performance

"June capped off a record-setting month and delivered the strongest quarter and first half in Hyundai Motor America history," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "This growth was driven by broad-based demand across our portfolio, with strong contributions from both our core SUV and sedan lineup and continued gains in hybrids. These results reinforce the effectiveness of our balanced lineup and our ability to scale the products customers are choosing today and a strong partnership with our dealer network."

June Total Sales Summary



Jun-26 Jun-25 % Chg Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % Chg 2026 YTD 2025 YTD % Chg Hyundai 77,555 69,702 +11 % 245,180 235,726 +4 % 450,568 439,280 +3 %

June Product and Corporate Activities

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Jun-26 Jun-25 % Chg Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % Chg 2026 YTD 2025 YTD % Chg Elantra 15,179 12,412 +22 % 46,776 41,278 +13 % 79,839 74,768 +7 % Ioniq 5 2,335 3,172 -26 % 10,940 10,481 +4 % 20,730 19,092 +9 % Ioniq 6 38 701 -95 % 412 3,004 -86 % 1,241 6,322 -80 % Ioniq 9 857 711 +21 % 2,868 1,013 +183 % 4,858 1,013 +380 % Kona 6,036 7,117 -15 % 18,778 22,810 -18 % 36,169 39,828 -9 % Palisade 11,336 9,253 +23 % 35,749 30,962 +15 % 63,453 57,197 +11 % Santa Cruz 1,767 2,048 -14 % 5,437 7,573 -28 % 9,981 14,221 -30 % Santa Fe 10,382 10,230 +1 % 30,660 33,677 -9 % 64,003 65,078 -2 % Sonata 6,949 5,095 +36 % 22,510 17,189 +31 % 37,057 32,986 +12 % Tucson 19,581 16,378 +20 % 62,186 58,337 +7 % 117,612 113,310 +4 % Venue 3,095 2,584 +20 % 8,864 9,400 -6 % 15,625 15,463 +1 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America