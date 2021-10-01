Hyundai Motor America Reports September and Q3 2021 Sales

-- Q3 Total Sales Increased 4%

-- Q3 Retail Sales Up 1%

Hyundai Motor America

Oct 01, 2021, 09:00 ET

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total September sales of 53,800 units, a 2% decrease compared with September 2020. Hyundai's monthly sales results were significantly better than industry predictions that forecasted a 25% decline in September. Hyundai also set new September total sales records for Palisade, Ioniq HEV, Kona EV and Nexo.

"Hyundai dealerships continue to do an outstanding job of working with customers during this challenging inventory environment, resulting in market share gains for the brand," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "On the year, we've gained the second most market share in the industry and we expect that trend to continue for September and Q3."

September Retail Highlights

Hyundai sold 49,439 retail units in September, a decline of 5%. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle retail sales continued to grow substantially, increasing 348% on the month. New retail September sales records were established for Palisade, Ioniq PHEV, Kona EV and Nexo.

Q3 Highlights

In the third quarter, Hyundai sold 178,500 total (+4%) and 162,616 retail (+1%) units. Total sales gains were achieved across the lineup during the quarter, including Accent (+18%), Elantra (+20%), Ioniq (+17%), Nexo (+139%), Sonata (+15%) and Venue (+52%).

September and Q3 Total Sales Summary

Sep-21

Sep-20

% Chg

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

% Chg

2021 YTD

2020 YTD

% Chg

Hyundai

53,800

54,790

-2%

178,500

170,828

4%

585,635

443,425

32%

September Product and Corporate Activities

  • Hyundai Motor Company Carbon Neutrality: At IAA Mobility 2021, Hyundai Motor Company announced its commitment to become carbon neutral by 2045
  • Hydrogen Wave: Hyundai Motor Group unveiled its plans to popularize hydrogen by 2040 through the introduction of new technologies and mobility solutions in transportation and other industrial sectors
  • Santa Fe IIHS TSP+: The 2022 Santa Fe was awarded a TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)
  • Child Passenger Safety: Hyundai partnered with Children's Hospital LA to host car seat safety inspections and child passenger safety educator workshops to help save lives while promoting safe travel in automobiles
  • Tucson Car Seat Report Card: The 2022 Tucson Hybrid received a perfect score from Cars.com in their annual Car Seat Fit Report Card
  • Santa Cruz Award: The 2022 Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle won the 2021 best pickup truck award from the Northwest Automotive Press Association
  • Hyundai Journeys: Hyundai partnered with portrait photographer, Annie Leibovitz, on a marketing campaign that brings to life the stories of Hyundai owners and employees
  • Racing Sweep: Hyundai and Bryan Herta Autosport swept the podium at the Hyundai Monterey Sport Car Championship

Model Total Sales

Vehicle

Sep-21

Sep-20

% Chg

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

% Chg

2021 YTD

2020 YTD

%Chg

Accent

1,813

1,348

34%

4,732

4,021

18%

14,836

12,315

20%

Elantra

8,004

8,235

-3%

32,049

26,653

20%

106,106

75,103

41%

Ioniq

1,770

1,096

61%

4,449

3,801

17%

15,556

9,239

68%

Kona

5,774

6,971

-17%

19,932

22,046

-10%

70,928

52,813

34%

Nexo

52

21

148%

148

62

139%

282

138

104%

Palisade

7,962

7,741

3%

21,172

24,128

-12%

64,673

60,583

7%

Santa Cruz

1,660

0

---

2,993

0

---

2,993

0

---

Santa Fe

6,573

8,566

-23%

26,546

26,991

-2%

89,656

70,420

27%

Sonata

7,326

8,038

-9%

26,262

22,837

15%

80,460

53,126

51%

Tucson

9,896

10,644

-7%

32,530

33,198

-2%

116,047

91,139

27%

Veloster

93

601

-85%

379

2,298

-84%

1,740

6,585

-74%

Venue

2,877

1,529

88%

7,308

4,793

52%

22,358

11,964

87%

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

