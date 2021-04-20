Hyundai Motor and BTS Jointly Celebrate Earth Day with New Hydrogen Campaign Film

"Hyundai Motor and BTS have continued to work together to spread the values of sustainability to the world," said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor. "The MZ generation's growing awareness of how their lifestyle choices and purchasing decisions are impacting the environment has led them to seek greener solutions for their daily needs."

The video shows BTS members taking part in simple eco-friendly activities that can easily be incorporated into everyday routines, in an effort to encourage others to do the same.

