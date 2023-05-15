Hyundai Motor and Sony Pictures Team Up for the Third Time with 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

The new animated movie to feature a flying version of Hyundai Motor's Prophecy concept EV, predecessor of the all-electric IONIQ 6 model, along with examples of the company's future mobility vision

Team up extends to a multi-dimensional global marketing campaign, with animated TV commercial, social media content, behind-the-scenes video and offline exhibition

Now in its third installment, the partnership pairs Sony Pictures' IP with Hyundai Motor's leading technologies and visually innovative designs

SEOUL, South Korea and FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company and Sony Pictures are joining forces again this summer on "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." The animated movie features a flying version of the company's Prophecy concept EV model and its future mobility vision.

The collaboration stems from a global promotional partnership that Hyundai Motor inked with Sony Pictures in 2020 to showcase the company's human-centered mobility vision via product and technological innovations.

Hyundai X Spider-verse_Movie shot_Flying Prophecy

The movie also features several of Hyundai Motor's future mobility concepts for revitalizing cities, including advanced air mobility (AAM), a new form of mobility utilizing air space to reduce transit time; purpose-built vehicles (PBV), an eco-friendly urban mobility device to accommodate diverse lifestyles; and Hub, a space for mobility transfer and community activities. The movie also features a fictional self-driving robotaxi based on the Hyundai Pony, Hyundai Motor's first-ever proprietary model.

Hyundai Motor and Sony Pictures are also collaborating on a multi-dimensional global marketing campaign rolling out between May and July. The campaign includes an animated TV commercial that features Spider-Man, IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 5, and utilizes a new song produced by Metro Boomin.

"Through our partnership, we aim to present our future mobility vision with entertainment content that younger generations love," said Sungwon Jee, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor Company. "This campaign will be welcomed by customers and we hope to build a positive momentum for the Hyundai brand."

"During our long-standing relationship with Hyundai, their team continues to create impressive campaigns that capture the very essence of the brand. Utilizing music from the film's soundtrack, Hyundai has created a stylish and cutting-edge marketing campaign that perfectly aligns their innovative products with one of the most iconic superhero characters," said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP, Global Partnerships & Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment, Sony Pictures Entertainment.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company