Hyundai Motor Company Teases First Image of IONIQ 5

IONIQ 5's distinctive and innovative design provides a unique experience that can only be enjoyed in dedicated BEVs, suggesting a fundamental shift in design approach.

IONIQ 5's signature design elements include Parametric Pixels, the smallest unit of digital imaging, as well as its eco-friendly Color Material Finish (CMF) direction that connects the analogue with digital emotions, showcasing the IONIQ brand's timeless design value.

IONIQ 5's front end is adorned with arrays of pixel-inspired lights suggestive of the digital technology within. IONIQ 5 is also the first Hyundai vehicle to feature a clamshell hood that spans the entire width of the car, thus minimizing panel gaps and creating a clean and high-tech overall look.

Aero-optimized wheels further echo the Parametric Pixel design theme, offered in a super-sized 20-inch diameter, the largest rims ever fitted to a Hyundai EV. These complete IONIQ 5's perfected proportions, optimized for Hyundai's new signature dedicated EV architecture.

"IONIQ 5 presents an all-new customer experience through innovative EV design that is evocative of the icon that established Hyundai's design DNA," said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. "Beginning with IONIQ 5, our dedicated BEV lineup brand will redefine the relationship between people and their cars, establishing a new standard against which all BEV design experiences will be measured."

Hyundai Motor has also released four teaser videos to spark curiosity about the new model, each presenting viewers with a sneak peek at IONIQ 5's core technologies, raising expectations for the company's dedicated BEV lineup brand and its first entry.

Three 'Ultimate Camping' videos show a camper using various electrical appliances powered by IONIQ 5's Vehicle to Load (V2L) technology that functions as a general power supply (110/220V). In each video, the camper is seen using IONIQ 5's 3.5KW of V2L-supplied power to roast a turkey in a large oven, listen to music on high-end audio speakers, and exercise on a treadmill—all at a camping site.

The '5 Min Challenge' video highlights IONIQ 5's ultra-fast charging capability that enables it to drive more than 100km with only a 5-minute charge (WLTP Standard). To showcase this extraordinary performance, a movie trailer-style challenge was set up featuring IONIQ 5 and three devices—a smartphone, laptop and action camera—that were each charged for 5 minutes and competed to be the last to survive.

Beginning with these videos, Hyundai Motor plans to release even more engaging content that highlights the enhanced lifestyle that new IONIQ 5 customers will experience.

IONIQ 5 will debut in a virtual world premiere event in February 2021.

