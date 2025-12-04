Hyundai Motor Group and Air Liquide Advance Global Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Ecosystem

Hyundai Motor Group and Air Liquide reaffirm leadership in the hydrogen sector as co-chairs of the Hydrogen Council, driving global hydrogen ecosystem expansion

Partnership focuses on building a sustainable energy ecosystem across Europe, U.S. and Korea, encompassing production, storage, transportation and utilization

Collaboration expands beyond mobility to include infrastructure, logistics, and clean energy solutions, supporting the global energy transition

Major milestones in Korea demonstrate the partnership's progress in FCEV commercialization, refueling infrastructure, and hydrogen supply chain innovation

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) and Air Liquide today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to accelerate the growth of the global hydrogen ecosystem.

The partners announced the renewal of their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Hydrogen Council CEO Summit in Seoul. The partnership aims to lead to the expansion of a comprehensive hydrogen ecosystem, encompassing production, storage, transportation and utilization.

(from left to right) François Jackow, Group CEO, Air Liquide; Erwin Penfornis, Group Vice President, Air Liquide Hydrogen Energy World Business Line; Ken Ramirez, Executive Vice President, Hyundai Motor Group Energy & Hydrogen Business Division; Jaehoon Chang, Vice Chair, Hyundai Motor Group

The partnership will focus on scaling up hydrogen use across key regions, including Europe, Korea and the United States, with specific emphasis on heavy-duty transport, logistics and public transportation. By combining Air Liquide's technical expertise with the Group's leadership in mobility innovation, both companies will contribute to the development of a sustainable energy landscape and the achievement of carbon neutrality.

"Hyundai Motor Group is proud to deepen its collaboration with Air Liquide to realize our shared vision of a hydrogen-powered future. Together, we are building a robust hydrogen value chain, from production to utilization, with the aim of making hydrogen a practical and sustainable solution for global energy challenges." – Ken Ramirez, Head of Energy & Hydrogen Business Division at Hyundai Motor Group

"We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Hyundai Motor Group. Collaborations like this between leaders across the value chain are essential to building the hydrogen economy. The progress we've made in Korea highlights what's possible when industry leaders work together for a sustainable future." – Armelle Levieux, Vice President of Innovation, Electronics and Hydrogen at Air Liquide

Building a Global Hydrogen Ecosystem

Infrastructure Expansion : Developing hydrogen refueling networks and storage capacity to meet growing demand.

: Developing hydrogen refueling networks and storage capacity to meet growing demand. Reliable Supply Chain Development : Establishing a hydrogen ecosystem covering low carbon and renewable production, transportation, distribution, and utilization across mobility and other key sectors. A core element is also the acceleration of innovation in hydrogen technologies.

: Establishing a hydrogen ecosystem covering low carbon and renewable production, transportation, distribution, and utilization across mobility and other key sectors. A core element is also the acceleration of innovation in hydrogen technologies. Hydrogen Mobility Deployment: Commercializing fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) for diverse applications, including logistics fleets, public buses and port operations.

About Air Liquide

More information about Air Liquide can be found at: https://www.airliquide.com/ or https://www.airliquide.com/group/press-releases-news

About Hyundai Motor Group

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Media Center (kianewscenter.com), Genesis Newsroom

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838378/3___Photo__HMG_and_Air_Liquide_Advance_Global_Partnership_to_Accelerate_Hydrogen_Economy.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648827/Hyundai_Motor_Group_Logo.jpg