Hyundai Motor Group and Seoul National University Open Joint Battery Research Center to Secure Global EV Leadership

Hyundai Motor Group

25 Jul, 2023

  • Hyundai Motor Group opens a Joint Battery Research Center at Seoul National University to secure and advance key battery technologies
  • Successful collaboration towards carbon neutrality and a thriving battery research ecosystem
  • Center constructed with a scale of 901m2 spanning three floors, comprising seven research labs
  • Collaboration to undertake 22 joint research projects focused on four key divisions, including lithium metal and solid-state batteries
  • Introduction of advanced research infrastructure, such as precision battery analysis equipment, enabling mass-production-oriented research and development
  • Hyundai Motor Group to invest over KRW 30 billion by 2030 to facilitate research at the Joint Battery Research Center
  • Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung highlights commitment to "lead the way in propelling the transition to electrification" through joint efforts

SEOUL, South Korea, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today announced the inauguration of its Joint Battery Research Center with Seoul National University (SNU). This collaborative effort between the Group and SNU aims to advance battery technologies and foster industry-academia cooperation to establish global leadership in the battery field.

3rd from left: Hong Lim Ryu, President of Seoul National University 3rd from right: Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group
3rd from left: Hong Lim Ryu, President of Seoul National University 3rd from right: Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group

The opening ceremony of the Joint Battery Research Center took place at SNU's main campus and was attended by esteemed guests, including Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group; Yong Wha Kim, President and Chief Technology Officer of Hyundai Motor Group; Heung Soo Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Strategy Office of Hyundai Motor Group; and Chang Hwan Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of Battery Development Center of Hyundai Motor Group.

From SNU, Hong Lim Ryu, President of SNU; Yoo Suk Hong, Dean of SNU College of Engineering; Seung Hwan Ko, Associate Dean of Research Affairs of the College of Engineering; Jong Chan Lee, Head of the School of Chemical and Biological Engineering; and Jang Wook Choi, Head of the Joint Battery Research Center and Professor at the School of Chemical and Biological Engineering attended the ceremony.

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung highlighted, "Our mission to develop a diverse range of mobility solutions equipped with advanced batteries is driven by our strong commitment to a sustainable environment for future generations. Through pioneering joint research and development efforts, we hope to empower all researchers to lead the way in propelling the transition to electrification of the mobility industry."

To read the full release, please visit Hyundai_Newsroom or Kia_Newsroom.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

