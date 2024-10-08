Hyundai Motor Group and Singapore Strengthen Joint Research in Sustainable Energy and Manufacturing Solutions

Hyundai Motor Group and Nanyang Technological University , Singapore collaborate in the field of hydrogen energy and advanced energy system

HMGICS, NTU and A*STAR to establish a tripartite Corporate Lab Program for collaborative research in AI, robotics and 3D printing

SINGAPORE and SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) has signed a collaborative research agreement with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU) in the field of new energy at the Singapore-Korea Business Forum, Ritz Carlton Singapore, on October 8. The partnership encompasses a three-year research collaboration, focusing on the hydrogen energy business and advanced energy system.

(from left) Young-Joon Yoon, President and CEO of Hyundai E&C; Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor; Duk-geun Ahn, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea; Dr. Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore; Prof. Lam Khin Yong, Vice President of NTU; and Prof. Madhavi Srinivasan, Executive Director of Energy Research Institute at NTU (Photo credit: Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Korea) (from left) Prof. Lim Keng Hui, Assistant Chief Executive of Science and Engineering Research Council at A*STAR; Hyun Sung Park, Vice President and CEO of HMGICS; Jaehoon Chang; Duk-geun Ahn; Dr. Tan See Leng; Prof. Lam Khin Yong; Prof. Warren Chan, Dean of the College of Engineering at NTU; Frederick Chew, CEO of A*STAR (Photo credit: Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Korea)

This collaboration between the Group and NTU, a globally renowned university, aims to develop alternative energy sources to achieve carbon neutrality, leveraging the Group's advanced energy technologies that are suitable for Singapore's unique characteristics.

"HMGICS is a global hub for Hyundai Motor Group's future mobility innovation," said Hyun Sung Park, Vice President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS). "Through this partnership, we aim to accelerate our research in the field of innovative technologies, ultimately enhancing the commercial viability of our sustainable mobility solutions."

One of the key areas of focus will be studying the adoption of hydrogen production technologies and businesses in Singapore. This includes the implementation of Hyundai Motor Group's innovative resource-cycle hydrogen production technologies: Plastic-to-Hydrogen (P2H) and Waste-to-Hydrogen (W2H) systems. W2H utilizes organic waste such as food and sewage sludge to produce hydrogen, while P2H utilizes non-recyclable plastic.

In the field of advanced energy system research, the Group and NTU will develop a solution that is well-suited for urban countries like Singapore. The system offers the advantages of easy installation and high safety levels thanks to its modular design, playing a vital role in achieving carbon neutrality in Singapore.

HMGICS also held a joint signing ceremony for the establishment of a tripartite research center with NTU and the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR). The Corporate Lab Program is set to conduct research in innovative manufacturing domains such as AI, robotics and 3D printing.

"The research partnerships between NTU Singapore and Hyundai Motor Group reflect how close collaboration with industry is vital in developing innovative and relevant solutions to address real world issues, including the race to carbon neutrality," said Professor Lam Khin Yong, Vice President (Industry) of NTU. "We will continue to build on our long-standing partnership with Hyundai Motor Group, leveraging NTU's core strengths in areas such as sustainable energy, AI, robotics, 3D printing, and advanced materials, to develop innovative and sustainable solutions for Singapore and the global society."

